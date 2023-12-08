EA FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties Daniel Maldini objective: How to complete, all reward tiers, and more

EA Sports has released the Ultimate Dynasties promo in EA FC 24, with Daniel Maldini receiving a boosted version as an objective card alongside his father. As the son of the legendary Paulo Maldini, it comes as no surprise that the two are included in this brand-new event roster, allowing gamers to get their hands on some free packs as well as an 85-rated special card via this objective.

The Ultimate Dynasties promo is a new concept in the world of Ultimate Team, following a theme that fans have been suggesting for a long time. The roster features players who are related and have played at the highest level in the world of club football. This makes the father-son duo of Paulo Maldini and Daniel Maldini the perfect candidates for this event.

Ultimate Dynasties Daniel Maldini is now available via an objective in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has done an incredible job of introducing a wide range of new and exciting promos so far in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. While some of these have been returning events from previous years, there have been plenty of new and creative ideas as well. The latest Ultimate Dynasties promo is a fine example, with Daniel Maldini receiving a special version via an objective.

This is a unique objective in EA FC 24, as the special card on offer is not the ultimate reward for completing all its segments. Instead, gamers can get their hands on this 85-rated card by completing one of the challenges and then use that item to complete more segments to obtain some amazing packs.

How to complete the Ultimate Dynasties Daniel Maldini objective in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The objective set consists of six segments and can be completed in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions. These are the stipulations and rewards featured in each challenge:

Score in 2: Score in two separate matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) while having Ultimate Dynasties Paulo Maldini in your starting lineup. Earn a 83+ x 2 players pack.

Daniel Maldini: Score in three separate matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) while having Ultimate Dynasties Paulo Maldini in your starting lineup. Earn Ultimate Dynasties Daniel Maldini.

Score in 4: Score in four separate matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) while having Ultimate Dynasties Paulo Maldini and Daniel Maldini in your starting lineup. Earn a 83+ x 3 players pack and 500 XP.

Score in 6: Score in six separate matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) while having Ultimate Dynasties Paulo Maldini and Daniel Maldini in your starting lineup. Earn a 83+ x 3 players pack and 500 XP.

Score in 8: Score in eight separate matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) while having Ultimate Dynasties Paulo Maldini and Daniel Maldini in your starting lineup. Earn a 84+ x 2 players pack and 500 XP.

Score in 10: Score in ten separate matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) while having Ultimate Dynasties Paulo Maldini and Daniel Maldini in your starting lineup. Earn a 84+ x 3 player pack.

Completing all these segments will provide gamers with an 84+ x 4 players pack. To obtain the Ultimate Dynasties Paulo Maldini card required for this objective, fans can simply play one game daily to complete the Ultimate Dynasties Daily Objective and earn a two-game loan in EA FC 24.