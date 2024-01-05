EA FC 24 Raheem Sterling Versus SBC - Fire vs Ice, All tasks, and more

The EA FC 24 Raheem Sterling Versus SBC has been dropped on Ultimate Team on the opening night of the promo, and players can obtain not one but two great cards for their respective squads. As expected, EA Sports has released two versions of the English attacker—Fire and Ice. They won't be available in any packs, making them accessible only via their respective challenges.

The main job is to estimate the possible amount of coins that you'll need in order to complete the challenges. This will help you decide whether or not to attempt the EA FC 24 Raheem Sterling Versus SBC in the first place. The best way to do so is by analyzing the tasks and their conditions.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Raheem Sterling Versus SBC

Task 1 - Chelsea

# of players from Chelsea: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - England

# of players from England: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - 86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 5 - 86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 6 - 87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 7 - 87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

How to complete the EA FC 24 Raheem Sterling Versus SBC

You must complete all seven tasks before expiry to unlock the special card. Regardless of the version you are going for, the tasks are identical. Either card will cost about 500,000 coins to acquire, but you can reduce your expenses using items that are already in your EA FC 24 Ultimate Team collection.

When will the EA FC 24 Raheem Sterling Versus SBC expire?

Both versions of the latest Versus SBC are available until January 26, 2024. This does offer some time for players to gather enough fodder without having to rely solely on the market.

Ice vs Fire - Which EA FC 24 Raheem Sterling Versus SBC is worth completing?

If you complete the Ice version, you get an 88-rated RW item with the Trickster+ playstyle in EA FC 24. The card also offers 5* Skills and 92 Dribbling. In comparison, the Fire version offers an 88-rated LW item that comes with the Power shot+ playstyle. While the dribbling has been nerfed. this card offers 91 Shooting, along with 5* Weak Foot.

If you're looking for an item to play on the wider positions, the Ice version is the one to go for. If you want a Sterling card that can play well through the middle, the Fire version is the way to go.