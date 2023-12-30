Why EA FC 24 Evolutions is one of the best additions to Ultimate Team

When the concept of EA FC 24 Evolutions was announced, the game wasn't even available. There were certain doubts regarding the idea's implementation and fan reception. For a few weeks after the global launch, it felt as if Evolutions would remain a passive feature. Yet, EA Sports has now made the concept an integral part of squad building.

There are various ways for gamers to improve their squad. From completing SBCs to spending coins, there's no one method to get better players. Yet, the EA FC 24 Evolutions not only feel different, but also offer the chance to go off track. No longer are you restricted to what's offered by the promos or SBC, but that's not what makes these evolutions so interesting.

EA FC 24 Evolutions allows you to discover hidden gems

There's no shortage of promos in Ultimate Team, and each introduces a handful of unique cards. However, EA Sports tends not to look beyond specific names, leagues, and clubs regarding promos. This makes it difficult to stray away from obvious choices.

This is where the EA FC 24 Evolutions come in. The first set of evolutions provided minor upgrades, but that has changed. Let's take the currently available Growth Spurt Evolutions. There are two cards you can upgrade, and you can improve a 75-rated item to an overall of 88.

These evolutions often evoke a crazy reaction in the community. When the Growth Spurt became available, the 74-rated Silver item of Romeo Lavia went extinct from the market. Typically, players won't include this card in their lineups. However, an 88-rated Romeo Lavia, with the Dead Ball Playstyle+, is a beautiful option for many.

The odds of Lavia getting a promo card are next to minimal, but thanks to these evolutions, players have an alternative. Moreover, you can chain certain evolutions, which usually works for the lesser-rated items. Simply put, you can evolve an item in one evolution and then include it in another. As a result, that particular card can get upgrades from two complete evolution paths.

EA FC 24 Evolutions work on higher-rated items as well

Recent additions like Budding Starlet and Growth Spurt are ideally meant for lower-rated items. However, EA Sports has ensured that players can improve their higher-rated cards as well. While you can't select just any card, some fantastic items are already available.

For example, both TOTW cards of David Alaba and Joao Cancelo can be taken to 90+ Overalls, all thanks to Pep's Legacy Evolution. Both items already have a decent overall level, but you can improve them by spending as little as 75,000 coins.

EA FC 24 Evolutions are both paid and free options

EA Sports has ensured a healthy balance between free and paid evolutions. The most expensive evolutions so far have cost 150,000 coins, which could witness a remarkable rise. On the other hand, there have been plenty of significant evolutions that cost nothing. The recently released Growth Spurt and Budding Starlet are both available for free.

The EA FC 24 Evolutions still need some work. For example, some of the early evolution tasks were challenging to complete. Players can only evolve one card at a time, even if multiple offerings are selected. This increases the time for the players to get the cards evolved. Despite these hiccups, there's no denying that Evolutions have sweetened the deal for countless players.