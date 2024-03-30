EA FC 24 Club 99 Shooting Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released arguably the most unique EVO of the year so far in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Club 99 Shooting Evolution allowing gamers to massively upgrade the shooting abilities of their favorite attackers. As the name of the EVO suggests, fans can now boost a card's shooting stat to 99, making them truly overpowered on the virtual pitch.

This is also a unique EVO as it does not boost any stats other than shooting, while not leveling up their overall rating. It is also a paid Evolution, requiring either 7,500 coins or 350 FC Points to be unlocked. Despite all of these limitations, the EA FC 24 Club 99 Shooting Evolution is still an appealing proposition.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Club 99 Shooting Evolution

To be eligible for the upgrades offered by the EA FC 24 Club 99 Shooting Evolution, a player must meet the following criteria:

Overall : Max 86

: Max 86 Pace : Max 90

: Max 90 Shooting : Min 75

: Min 75 Dribbling : Max 90

: Max 90 Defending : Max 70

: Max 70 Number of PlayStyles : Max seven

: Max seven Number of PlayStyles+: Max one

These are some of the best players that can be used in this EVO:

Ferran Torres : 86

: 86 Cody Gakpo : 86

: 86 Hernan Crespo: 86

86 Henrik Larsson: 86

86 Marco Asensio: 86

86 Christopher Nkunku: 86

86 Armand Lauriente: 85

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Club 99 Shooting Evolution

Similar to most other EVOs released so far in the game cycle, the EA FC 24 Club 99 Shooting Evolution contains three levels. Here are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 Upgrades:

Shooting +5

PlayStyle Chip Shot

Level 2 Upgrades:

Shooting +10

PlayStyle Trivela

Level 3 Upgrades:

Shooting +10

PlayStyle Power Shot

PlayStyle+ Finesse Shot

Meanwhile, these are the challenges that must be completed in various Ultimate Team game modes to avail these benefits:

Level 1 Challenges

Play three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty using your active EVO player.

Score three goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty.

Level 2 Challenges

Play two Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 Challenges

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty using your active EVO player.

Score five goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty.

While this is a paid EVO and does not upgrade any attribute other than shooting, it can be paired up with other Evolutions like the Jack of All Trades to create some amazing attacking cards in Ultimate Team.