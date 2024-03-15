EA FC 24 Jack of All Trades Evolution guide: Requirements, upgrades, best players to use, and more

With the Ultimate Birthday event released, EA Sports has launched the EA FC 24 Jack of All Trades Evolution along with another free Weak Foot Peak EVO. Unlike the latter, the Jack of All Trades Evolution costs coins, and players can do it twice for the price of 100,000 Ultimate Team coins each, allowing cards to get an overall +5 increase to their overall rating on completion of all levels.

EVOs are among the new features added to EA FC 24 and have been quite a success as they allow players to upgrade cards that are not dynamic in the more traditional sense.

This article serves as an EA FC 24 Jack of All Trades guide for gamers who want meta cards that can become absolute beasts through the EVO.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Jack of All Trades Evolution and best players to use

As mentioned before, the EA FC 24 Jack of All Trades Evolution is a paid one and comes with a large number of benefits, including stat boosts across the board. Here is a list of the eligibility criteria that players must adhere to while choosing the card they want to evolve:

Overall Rating: 85 Maximum

Pace Rating: 89 Maximum

Passing Rating: 90 Maximum

Defending Rating: 60 Maximum

PlayStyles+: Maximum of 1

With the game having been released for almost six months, several cards qualify for the aforementioned eligibility criteria. On top of base cards, several In-Form TOTW and others featuring unique promos can also be evolved.

For the benefit of players, here are some of the top meta cards that are recommended for the EA FC 24 Jack of All Trades Evolution.

Dominik Szoboszlai 85 (Use the Triple Attacker Threat Attacker Evolution card)

Rodrygo 85

Angel Correa 85 (FUT Centurions)

Alexander Isak 85 (Winter Wildcards)

Joao Felix 83 (Use FC Founder II Evolution card)

Anthony Martial 85 (Evolved using Welcome to Evolutions and Generous Goalscorer EVOs)

Berardi 85

Immobile 85

Megan Rapino 85

Phil Foden 85

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Jack of All Trades Evolution

Like many other EVOs, the EA FC 24 Jack of All Trades Evolution allows players to evolve their card through three segments, each one requiring players to complete certain objectives in exchange for limited boosts. Here is a comprehensive list of all the upgrades per level:

Level 1

Overall Rating +3

Pace Rating +2

Shooting Rating: +2

Passing Rating +2

Dribbling Rating +2

Physical Rating +2

Level 2

Shooting Rating +1

Passing Rating +1

Physical rating +1

Weark Foot +5

PlayStyle+ First Touch

Level 3

Overall Rating +2

Pace Rating +1

Passing Rating +2

Dribbling Rating +1

Physical Rating +1

Skills +4

Here are the challenges that players must finish to complete the EA FC 24 Jack of All Trades Evolution.

Level 1

Challenge 1: Play THREE Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player in each game

Challenge 2: Score FOUR GOALS using the active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Minimum Semi-Pro difficulty

Challenge 3: Win TWO Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using the active EVO player in each game

Level 2

Challenge 1: Play FIVE Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player in each game

Challenge 2: Win TWO Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Minimum Semi-Pro difficulty by at least TWO goals using the active EVO player in each game

Challenge 3: Assist FOUR goals using the active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Minimum Semi-Pro difficulty

Level 3

Challenge 1: Play FIVE Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player in each game

Challenge 2: Win TWO Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Minimum Semi-Pro difficulty by at least TWO goals using the active EVO player in each game

Challenge 3: Score and Assist using the active EVO player in TWO Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Minimum Semi-Pro difficulty

The EA FC 24 Jack of Trades Evolution is quite handy for evolving some offensive players, including strikers and wingers. For the price of 100K coins, a plus five to overall ratings, plus five weak foot, can make several cards worthwhile in the Ultimate Team game modes, making this EVO a must-do for EA FC 24 players.