EA FC 24 The Golazo Show Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 The Golazo Show Evolution for gamers to grind in Ultimate Team, allowing them to upgrade specific Icon versions released throughout the promo. This is the first instance of an EVO being released exclusively for Golazo Icons, making it a unique and appealing entity, especially due to the amazing boosts it offers.

These Golazo Icons are already some of the most overpowered and desirable cards in the entire game, offering unique chemistry perks, amazing attributes, and impressive Playstyles. With the EA FC 24 The Golazo Show Evolution, gamers can now level up some of these items even higher when it comes to their pace, shooting, and physical stats.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 The Golazo Show Evolution

To be eligible for the upgrades offered by the EA FC 24 The Golazo Show Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements in the world of Ultimate Team:

Player Quality: Golazo Icon

Overall rating: Max 92

Shooting: Max 92

Dribbling: Max 91

These are some of the best players in the game that meet this criteria and can be upgraded:

Marcel Desailly: 92

Gary Lineker: 92

Ashley Cole: 92

Nemanja Vidic: 91

Sol Campbell: 91

Michael Essien: 91

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 The Golazo Show Evolution

Similar to most other EVOs in EA FC 24 so far, the EA FC 24 The Golazo Show Evolution also has three levels, each with its challenges and upgrades. These are the boosts that each level of the EVO provides:

Level 1 Upgrades:

Overall +1

Pace +1

Shooting +1

Physicality +1

Level 2 Upgrades:

Pace +1

Shooting +1

Physicality +1

Level 3 Upgrades:

Pace +1

Shooting +1

Physicality +1

Meanwhile, these are the challenges gamers must complete in various Ultimate Team game modes to avail of the boosts offered by this Evolution set:

Level 1 challenges:

Play four Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

Level 2 challenges:

Win five Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least two goals on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

Level 3 challenges:

Win six Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least three goals on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

Being a free EVO, the EA FC 24 The Golazo Show Evolution is worth completing, especially if you have the SBC version of Essien or one of the other cards mentioned in this article.