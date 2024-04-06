EA FC 24 Michael Essien Golazo Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Michael Essien Golazo Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain a 91-rated boosted version of this legendary midfielder from Ghana. This is the second Icon Squad Building Challenge launched under the Golazo promo, and its reward card is definitely tempting for anyone looking to upgrade their defensive midfield position on the virtual pitch.

The Golazo promo is similar to Trophy Titans from FIFA 23, with its roster featuring only Icons and Heroes. These legendary cards are already some of the most overpowered items in FC 24's current meta, and their brand-new versions are even better. The EA FC 24 Michael Essien Golazo Icon SBC is the perfect example of this, as his SBC item is even better than his TOTY Icon card.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Michael Essien Golazo Icon SBC

Similar to the recently released Eric Cantona SBC, the EA FC 24 Michael Essien Golazo Icon one also requires a lot of squads to be unlocked. However, his latest card's improved stats, added PlayStyles, and Icon chemistry perks make this challenge a worthwhile proposition.

This SBC has 11 segments in total. These are the requirements of each:

Born legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Silver

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

League Finesse

Ligue 1 Uber Eats players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

The Blues

Chelsea players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

League Legend

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Top Notch

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Michael Essien Golazo Icon SBC

The Essien SBC card has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Golazo promo to complete this SBC:

83-rated squad (Cost: 9000 coins)

League Finesse

Edon Zhegrova: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Thiago: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Fabinho: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Cost: 50,000 coins

The Blues

Edon Zhegrova: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Sadio Mane: 86

Milan Skriniar: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Marcos Llorente: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 68,000 coins

League Legend

Edon Zhegrova: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Sadio Mane: 86

Milan Skriniar: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Marcos Llorente: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Thiago: 84

Cost: 68,000 coins

Top Notch

Jan Oblak: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Victor Osimhem: 88

Mats Hummels: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Florian Wirtz: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Randal Kolo Muani: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Cost: 98,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 130,000 coins

89-rated squad

Tomas Rosicky: 90

Matteo Politano: 90

Antonio Candreva: 90

Julie Pasquereau: 90

Pierre Lees-Melou: 90

Luka Modric: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Dani Parejo: 86

Toni Kroos: 86

Sadio Mane: 86

Cost: 165,000 coins

