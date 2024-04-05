EA FC 24 Eric Cantona Golazo Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the first player SBC of the second phase of the Golazo promo, with the EA FC 24 Eric Cantona Golazo Icon SBC being up for grabs. This is the first instance of a Golazo Icon being released in this fashion, with previous SBCs offering Heroes instead.

The former Manchester United legend has received a significant boost over his base and Thunderstruck version and now boasts a 92-rated version that possesses a Double PlayStyle+. This makes the EA FC 24 Eric Cantona Golazo Icon SBC even more appealing, as he is definitely going to be an elite-tier attacker on the virtual pitch.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Eric Cantona Golazo Icon SBC

Cantona has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 24 Eric Cantona Golazo SBC is much more expensive and demanding than the Saeed Al Owairan and Rafael Marquez SBCs. However, the caliber of the card on offer deserves such a high price. There are 14 segments in total, featuring the following requirements:

Cheapest solutions for the EA FC 24 Eric Cantona Golazo Icon SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Golazo promo to complete the EA FC 24 Eric Cantona Golazo Icon SBC:

Born legend (EA FC 24 Eric Cantona Golazo Icon)

11 rare bronze players

Rising Star (EA FC 24 Eric Cantona Golazo Icon)

11 rare silver players

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Eric Cantona Golazo Icon)

Fabinho: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Thiago: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Marco Asensio: 83

Nacho: 83

Cost: 12,000 coins

King Eric

Edon Zhegrova: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Thiago: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Fabinho: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Cost: 50,000 coins

Les Bleus

Edon Zhegrova: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Sadio Mane: 86

Milan Skriniar: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Marcos Llorente: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Thiago: 84

Cost: 68,000 coins

League legend

Edon Zhegrova: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Sadio Mane: 86

Milan Skriniar: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Marcos Llorente: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Thiago: 84

Cost: 68,000 coins

Top notch

Jan Oblak: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Victor Osimhem: 88

Mats Hummels: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Florian Wirtz: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Randal Kolo Muani: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Cost: 98,000 coins

87-rated squad

Jan Oblak: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Victor Osimhem: 88

Mats Hummels: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Florian Wirtz: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Randal Kolo Muani: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Cost: 98,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 130,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 130,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Mats Hummels: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 140,000 coins

89-rated squad

Tomas Rosicky: 90

Matteo Politano: 90

Antonio Candreva: 90

Julie Pasquereau: 90

Pierre Lees-Melou: 90

Luka Modric: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Dani Parejo: 86

Toni Kroos: 86

Sadio Mane: 86

Cost: 167,000 coins

89-rated squad

Tomas Rosicky: 90

Matteo Politano: 90

Antonio Candreva: 90

Julie Pasquereau: 90

Pierre Lees-Melou: 90

Luka Modric: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Dani Parejo: 86

Toni Kroos: 86

Sadio Mane: 86

Cost: 167,000 coins

90-rated squad

Birgit Prinz: 91

Iago Aspas: 91

Wili Orban: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Tomas Rosicky: 90

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Sadio Mane: 86

Cost: 240,000 coins

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 24 Eric Cantona Golazo Icon SBC is around 1.4 million coins.