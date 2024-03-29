EA FC 24 Saeed Al Owairan Golazo SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

With the Golazo promo being live in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Saeed Al Owairan Golazo SBC for gamers to grind for. However, there is a catch to this challenge. The promo roster released in packs also has a separate version of the Saudi Arabian legend, with the SBC version being lower-rated despite being more accessible and affordable.

Despite this, the EA FC 24 Saeed Al Owairan Golazo is still extremely tempting, as he has now received a five-star skill move boost and also possesses the Finesse Shot and Rapid PlayStyle+ abilities. This is a significant upgrade over his 85-rated base version and is his first special version of the game cycle so far.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Saeed Al Owairan Golazo SBC

With how popular his World Cup Hero version was in FIFA 23, it comes as no surprise that the EA FC 24 Saeed Al Owairan Golazo version will also be highly sought after. While his 93-rated version is only available in packs, the SBC to obtain the 90-rated version can be completed by submitting six squads. These are the requirements of each segment:

Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

86-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

The multiple Team of the Week player requirements in the EA FC 24 Saeed Al Owairan Golazo SBC will certainly raise the overall cost of the challenge due to their rarity and demand in the transfer market.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Saeed Al Owairan Golazo SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Golazo promo to complete the SBC:

Top Form

Beth Mead: 87

Daniel Munoz: 87

Nicklas Sule: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Mathhias Ginter: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Koke: 84

Serge Gnabry: 84

Thiago: 84

Cost: 52,000 coins

86-rated squad

Daniel Munoz: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Matthijs De Ligt: 86

Fran Kirby: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Georgia Stanway: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Thiago: 84

Cost: 73,000 coins

87-rated squad

Cyle Larin: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Amaiur Sarriegi: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Daniel Munoz: 87

Thiago Silva: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Pierre-Emile Hojberg: 84

Unai Simon: 83

Martina Rosucci: 83

Cost: 105,000 coins

87-rated squad

Cyle Larin: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Amaiur Sarriegi: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Luka Modric: 87

Thiago Silva: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Pierre-Emile Hojberg: 84

Jonas Hofmann: 83

Martina Rosucci: 83

Cost: 105,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 140,000 coins

89-rated squad

Thibaut Courtois: 90

Rose Lavelle: 90

Matteo Politano: 90

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Rodri: 89

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Sandra Panos: 87

Cost: 212,000 coins