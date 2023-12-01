Cheapest EA FC 24 Team of the Week (TOTW) cards in Ultimate Team

Team of the Week (TOTW) has been a mainstay in the world of Ultimate Team since the very inception of the game mode, and these items are more important than ever before in EA FC 24. This is an amazing system of providing gamers with special cards every week based on the real-life performances of athletes in top club competitions.

While TOTW items are overpowered on the virtual pitch due to their boosted stats, they are even more sought-after due to their utility in various SBCs. Most high-tier SBCs require these in-form items, with gamers always being on the lookout to obtain the cheapest and most easily accessible TOTW cards in EA FC 24.

Note: Prices can be subject to change over time due to the dynamic nature of the transfer market.

These cheap and affordable TOTW cards are useful in-game and for SBCs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The recent Black Friday event in EA FC 24 introduced a plethora of SBCs for gamers to grind and upgrade their Ultimate Team squads.

Many of these SBCs required TOTW items, leading to these cards reaching unprecedented prices in the transfer market. However, there are a wide variety of in-form players of various ratings that can be purchased at low prices to submit into SBCs.

While most fans will be looking to get their hands on these cheap players to submit them into a Squad Building Challenge, some of them can also serve as viable options in the current meta of the game due to their impressive stat boosts.

These are the cheapest in-form cards across various ratings in EA FC 24

Most SBCs that require these versions have a rating threshold, making these the most in-demand ratings for TOTW cards:

84-rated

Lucas Chevalier

Olivier Giroud

Nicolas Jackson

Paulo Gazzaniga

Tariq Lamptey

Nicolas Otamendi

85-rated

Dries Mertens

Fabian

De Marcos

Oihan Sancet

Dominik Szoboszlai

Edin Dzeko

86-rated

Khadija Shaw

Pau Torres

Federico Dimarco

Hakan Calhanoglu

Romelu Lukaku

Santiago Gimenez

87-rated

Luis Alberto

Domenico Berardi

Trent Alexander Arnold

Paulo Dybala

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

88-rated

Domenico Berardi

Lautaro Martinez

Martin Odegaard

89-rated

Wendie Renard

Bruno Fernandes

TOTW players of an even higher rating are way too expensive and meta to be considered cheap or fodder-tier, such as 90-rated Ter Stegen or 91-rated Karim Benzema.

While this list consists of players who are the cheapest in-forms at their respective ratings, these prices can be subject to change over time due to the dynamic nature of the transfer market and the introduction of new SBCs.

EA Sports often adds a TOTW player pick or Upgrade Pack SBC, lowering the market price of such cards. There is also a weekly Team of the Week release in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, which introduces new items that have the potential to become the cheapest.