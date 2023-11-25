EA FC 24 Base Icon Upgrade SBC: All players you could get

The Base Icon Upgrade SBC is available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and it's the best way for players to get a guaranteed icon card. This is the latest iteration of Icon SBCs that has been released in EA FC 24, and it also has the biggest reward pool. Every base Icon card can be obtained by completing the challenge. That said, it's still important for players to be aware of all possible options that they could get.
This will allow them to make an informed decision about the possible rewards. After all, there's a certain completion cost of the Base Icon Upgrade SBC in terms of the fodder that you'll have to use to get the required fodder.
Let's take a look at all the available options in the reward pool of the Base Icon Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24.
A complete list of all EA FC 24 Base Icon Upgrade SBC rewards
Unlike previous years of Ultimate, the standard Icons are available in only one version (Base). These cards can also be obtained from packs, but they're pretty rare to find.
This certainly makes tonight's challenge extremely attractive for the community, and here are all the possible items you could get in EA FC 24.
- Luis Hernandez ST 86
- Gianluca Zambrotta RB 86
- Gennaro Gattuso CDM 86
- Roy Keane CM 86
- Sol Campbell CB 86
- Hernan Crespo ST 86
- Henrik Larson ST 86
- Michael Essien CDM 86
- Ashley Cole LB 86
- Juan Sebastien Veron CM 86
- Emmanuel Petit CDM 87
- Xabi Alonso CDM 87
- Nemanja Vidic CB 87
- Frank Rijkaard CDM 87
- Robert Pires LM 87
- Gianfranco Zola CF 87
- Ian Rush ST 87
- David Trezeguet ST 87
- Frank Lampard CM 87
- John Barnes LW 87
- Claude Makele CDM 87
- Patrick Kluivert ST 87
- Davor Suker ST 87
- Fernando Torres ST 87
- Michael Ballack CM 87
- Clarence Seedorf CAM 87
- Ian Wright ST 87
- Franck Ribery LM 88
- Riquelme CAM 88
- Michael Laudrup CAM 88
- Fernando Hierro CB 88
- Andriy Shevchenko ST 88
- Steven Gerrard CM 88
- Ronald Koeman CB 88
- Paul Scholes CM 88
- Wayne Rooney ST 88
- Edwin Van Der Sar GK 88
- Petr Cech GK 88
- Bastian Schweinsteiger CM 88
- Michael Owen ST 88
- Rio Ferdinand CB 88
- David Beckham RM 88
- Pavel Nedved LM 88
- Laurent Blanc CB 88
- Patrick Vieira CM 88
- Robin Van Persie ST 88
- Marcel Desailly CB 88
- Miroslav Klose ST 88
- Gheorghe Hagi CAM 88
- Kenny Dalglish ST 88
- Javier Zanetti RB 89
- Alessandro Nesta CB 89
- Hugo Sanchez ST 89
- Alan Shearer ST 89
- Kaka CAM 89
- Samuel Eto'o ST 89
- Didier Drogba ST 89
- Ruud van Nistelrooy ST 89
- Eric Cantona CF 89
- Socrates CAM 89
- Philipp Lahm RB 89
- Gary Lineker ST 89
- Hristo Stoichkov ST 89
- Kelly Smith ST 89
- Fabio Cannavaro CB 89
- Jairzinho RW 89
- Carles Puyol CB 89
- Emilio Butragueno ST 89
- Peter Schmeichel GK 89
- Luis Figo RW 89
- Iker Casillas GK 90
- Raul CF 90
- George Best RW 90
- Andrea Pirlo CM 90
- Xavi CM 90
- Dennis Bergkamp CF 90
- Ruud Gullit CF 90
- Rivaldo LW 90
- Roberto Carlos LB 90
- Alessandro Del Piero CF 90
- Lothar Matthaus CM 90
- Abily CM 90
- Bobby Moore CB 90
- Franco Baresi CB 91
- Thierry Henry ST 91
- Carlos Alberto Torres RB 91
- Cafu RB 91
- Marco Van Basten ST 91
- Eusebio CF 91
- Zico CAM 91
- Homare Sawa CM 91
- Roberto Baggio CAM 91
- Lev Yashin GK 92
- Ferenc Puskas CF 92
- Mane Garrincha RW 92
- Paolo Maldini CB 92
- Gerd Muller ST 92
- Bobby Charlton CAM 92
- Prinz ST 92
- Ronaldinho LW 93
- Mia Hamm ST 93
- Johan Cruyff CF 93
- Zinedine Zidane CAM 94
- Ronaldo ST 94
- Pele CAM 95
After completing the Base Icon Upgrade SBC, you'll earn a special pack. The valuation of this challenge in EA FC 24 will boil down to your luck, as there's a high chance for you to get an item that's not very valuable in the market.
Similarly, you could also find a high-rated icon from the Base Icon Upgrade SBC, which would require much more coins to buy from the Ultimate Team market in EA FC 24.