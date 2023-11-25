EA FC 24 Base Icon Upgrade SBC: All players you could get

The Base Icon Upgrade SBC is available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and it's the best way for players to get a guaranteed icon card. This is the latest iteration of Icon SBCs that has been released in EA FC 24, and it also has the biggest reward pool. Every base Icon card can be obtained by completing the challenge. That said, it's still important for players to be aware of all possible options that they could get.

This will allow them to make an informed decision about the possible rewards. After all, there's a certain completion cost of the Base Icon Upgrade SBC in terms of the fodder that you'll have to use to get the required fodder.

Let's take a look at all the available options in the reward pool of the Base Icon Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24.

A complete list of all EA FC 24 Base Icon Upgrade SBC rewards

Unlike previous years of Ultimate, the standard Icons are available in only one version (Base). These cards can also be obtained from packs, but they're pretty rare to find.

This certainly makes tonight's challenge extremely attractive for the community, and here are all the possible items you could get in EA FC 24.

Luis Hernandez ST 86

Gianluca Zambrotta RB 86

Gennaro Gattuso CDM 86

Roy Keane CM 86

Sol Campbell CB 86

Hernan Crespo ST 86

Henrik Larson ST 86

Michael Essien CDM 86

Ashley Cole LB 86

Juan Sebastien Veron CM 86

Emmanuel Petit CDM 87

Xabi Alonso CDM 87

Nemanja Vidic CB 87

Frank Rijkaard CDM 87

Robert Pires LM 87

Gianfranco Zola CF 87

Ian Rush ST 87

David Trezeguet ST 87

Frank Lampard CM 87

John Barnes LW 87

Claude Makele CDM 87

Patrick Kluivert ST 87

Davor Suker ST 87

Fernando Torres ST 87

Michael Ballack CM 87

Clarence Seedorf CAM 87

Ian Wright ST 87

Franck Ribery LM 88

Riquelme CAM 88

Michael Laudrup CAM 88

Fernando Hierro CB 88

Andriy Shevchenko ST 88

Steven Gerrard CM 88

Ronald Koeman CB 88

Paul Scholes CM 88

Wayne Rooney ST 88

Edwin Van Der Sar GK 88

Petr Cech GK 88

Bastian Schweinsteiger CM 88

Michael Owen ST 88

Rio Ferdinand CB 88

David Beckham RM 88

Pavel Nedved LM 88

Laurent Blanc CB 88

Patrick Vieira CM 88

Robin Van Persie ST 88

Marcel Desailly CB 88

Miroslav Klose ST 88

Gheorghe Hagi CAM 88

Kenny Dalglish ST 88

Javier Zanetti RB 89

Alessandro Nesta CB 89

Hugo Sanchez ST 89

Alan Shearer ST 89

Kaka CAM 89

Samuel Eto'o ST 89

Didier Drogba ST 89

Ruud van Nistelrooy ST 89

Eric Cantona CF 89

Socrates CAM 89

Philipp Lahm RB 89

Gary Lineker ST 89

Hristo Stoichkov ST 89

Kelly Smith ST 89

Fabio Cannavaro CB 89

Jairzinho RW 89

Carles Puyol CB 89

Emilio Butragueno ST 89

Peter Schmeichel GK 89

Luis Figo RW 89

Iker Casillas GK 90

Raul CF 90

George Best RW 90

Andrea Pirlo CM 90

Xavi CM 90

Dennis Bergkamp CF 90

Ruud Gullit CF 90

Rivaldo LW 90

Roberto Carlos LB 90

Alessandro Del Piero CF 90

Lothar Matthaus CM 90

Abily CM 90

Bobby Moore CB 90

Franco Baresi CB 91

Thierry Henry ST 91

Carlos Alberto Torres RB 91

Cafu RB 91

Marco Van Basten ST 91

Eusebio CF 91

Zico CAM 91

Homare Sawa CM 91

Roberto Baggio CAM 91

Lev Yashin GK 92

Ferenc Puskas CF 92

Mane Garrincha RW 92

Paolo Maldini CB 92

Gerd Muller ST 92

Bobby Charlton CAM 92

Prinz ST 92

Ronaldinho LW 93

Mia Hamm ST 93

Johan Cruyff CF 93

Zinedine Zidane CAM 94

Ronaldo ST 94

Pele CAM 95

After completing the Base Icon Upgrade SBC, you'll earn a special pack. The valuation of this challenge in EA FC 24 will boil down to your luck, as there's a high chance for you to get an item that's not very valuable in the market.

Similarly, you could also find a high-rated icon from the Base Icon Upgrade SBC, which would require much more coins to buy from the Ultimate Team market in EA FC 24.