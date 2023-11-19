EA FC 24 Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC: All players you can get

The Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC is now available in EA FC 24, offering players another chance to add a guaranteed Icon item to their respective Ultimate Team squads. In many ways, this challenge is pretty similar to an earlier one. However, this one offers better rewards, with the items having higher overalls.

Despite the limitation put by its maximum overall, plenty of different Icons are available in the Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC. It's important to know about all the items in this inclusion's reward pool since that will allow you to determine whether you should attempt this challenge in EA FC 24.

All Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC players in EA FC 24

Expand Tweet

The Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24 offers a guaranteed Icon card that will be rated 89 or lower, and you have no way to determine what you'll get after completing it. That said, here's everything in this challenge's reward pool:

Luis Hernandez ST 86

Gianluca Zambrotta RB 86

Gennaro Gattuso CDM 86

Roy Keane CM 86

Sol Campbell CB 86

Hernan Crespo ST 86

Henrik Larson ST 86

Michael Essien CDM 86

Ashley Cole LB 86

Juan Sebastien Veron CM 86

Emmanuel Petit CDM 87

Xabi Alonso CDM 87

Nemanja Vidic CB 87

Frank Rijkaard CDM 87

Robert Pires LM 87

Gianfranco Zola CF 87

Ian Rush ST 87

David Trezeguet ST 87

Frank Lampard CM 87

John Barnes LW 87

Claude Makele CDM 87

Patrick Kluivert ST 87

Davor Suker ST 87

Fernando Torres ST 87

Michael Ballack CM 87

Clarence Seedorf CAM 87

Ian Wright ST 87

Franck Ribery LM 88

Riquelme CAM 88

Michael Laudrup CAM 88

Fernando Hierro CB 88

Andriy Shevchenko ST 88

Steven Gerrard CM 88

Ronald Koeman CB 88

Paul Scholes CM 88

Wayne Rooney ST 88

Edwin Van Der Sar GK 88

Petr Cech GK 88

Bastian Schweinsteiger CM 88

Michael Owen ST 88

Rio Ferdinand CB 88

David Beckham RM 88

Pavel Nedved LM 88

Laurent Blanc CB 88

Patrick Vieira CM 88

Robin Van Persie ST 88

Marcel Desailly CB 88

Miroslav Klose ST 88

Gheorghe Hagi CAM 88

Kenny Dalglish ST 88

Javier Zanetti RB 89

Alessandro Nesta CB 89

Hugo Sanchez ST 89

Alan Shearer ST 89

Kaka CAM 89

Samuel Eto'o ST 89

Didier Drogba ST 89

Ruud van Nistelrooy ST 89

Eric Cantona CF 89

Socrates CAM 89

Philipp Lahm RB 89

Gary Lineker ST 89

Hristo Stoichkov ST 89

Kelly Smith ST 89

Fabio Cannavaro CB 89

Jairzinho RW 89

Carles Puyol CB 89

Emilio Butragueno ST 89

Peter Schmeichel GK 89

Luis Figo RW 89

Expand Tweet

The Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC can be completed for about 160,000 coins in EA FC 24 and comes with two tasks. However, using fodder from your own collection will reduce its completion cost and improve the valuation of the reward you get.