EA FC 24 Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC: All players you can get

The Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC is now available in EA FC 24, offering players another chance to add a guaranteed Icon item to their respective Ultimate Team squads. In many ways, this challenge is pretty similar to an earlier one. However, this one offers better rewards, with the items having higher overalls.
Despite the limitation put by its maximum overall, plenty of different Icons are available in the Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC. It's important to know about all the items in this inclusion's reward pool since that will allow you to determine whether you should attempt this challenge in EA FC 24.
All Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC players in EA FC 24
The Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24 offers a guaranteed Icon card that will be rated 89 or lower, and you have no way to determine what you'll get after completing it. That said, here's everything in this challenge's reward pool:
- Luis Hernandez ST 86
- Gianluca Zambrotta RB 86
- Gennaro Gattuso CDM 86
- Roy Keane CM 86
- Sol Campbell CB 86
- Hernan Crespo ST 86
- Henrik Larson ST 86
- Michael Essien CDM 86
- Ashley Cole LB 86
- Juan Sebastien Veron CM 86
- Emmanuel Petit CDM 87
- Xabi Alonso CDM 87
- Nemanja Vidic CB 87
- Frank Rijkaard CDM 87
- Robert Pires LM 87
- Gianfranco Zola CF 87
- Ian Rush ST 87
- David Trezeguet ST 87
- Frank Lampard CM 87
- John Barnes LW 87
- Claude Makele CDM 87
- Patrick Kluivert ST 87
- Davor Suker ST 87
- Fernando Torres ST 87
- Michael Ballack CM 87
- Clarence Seedorf CAM 87
- Ian Wright ST 87
- Franck Ribery LM 88
- Riquelme CAM 88
- Michael Laudrup CAM 88
- Fernando Hierro CB 88
- Andriy Shevchenko ST 88
- Steven Gerrard CM 88
- Ronald Koeman CB 88
- Paul Scholes CM 88
- Wayne Rooney ST 88
- Edwin Van Der Sar GK 88
- Petr Cech GK 88
- Bastian Schweinsteiger CM 88
- Michael Owen ST 88
- Rio Ferdinand CB 88
- David Beckham RM 88
- Pavel Nedved LM 88
- Laurent Blanc CB 88
- Patrick Vieira CM 88
- Robin Van Persie ST 88
- Marcel Desailly CB 88
- Miroslav Klose ST 88
- Gheorghe Hagi CAM 88
- Kenny Dalglish ST 88
- Javier Zanetti RB 89
- Alessandro Nesta CB 89
- Hugo Sanchez ST 89
- Alan Shearer ST 89
- Kaka CAM 89
- Samuel Eto'o ST 89
- Didier Drogba ST 89
- Ruud van Nistelrooy ST 89
- Eric Cantona CF 89
- Socrates CAM 89
- Philipp Lahm RB 89
- Gary Lineker ST 89
- Hristo Stoichkov ST 89
- Kelly Smith ST 89
- Fabio Cannavaro CB 89
- Jairzinho RW 89
- Carles Puyol CB 89
- Emilio Butragueno ST 89
- Peter Schmeichel GK 89
- Luis Figo RW 89
The Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC can be completed for about 160,000 coins in EA FC 24 and comes with two tasks. However, using fodder from your own collection will reduce its completion cost and improve the valuation of the reward you get.