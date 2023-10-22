EA FC 24 Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC: All players you can get

The Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC is now available in EA FC 24, and it offers gamers a guaranteed card of former legends. By completing this challenge, players will be able to own one of the many icons available in the reward pool. All they need to do is complete the challenge and the tasks associated with it. However, the overall pool doesn't include all the legends that are currently available in the game.
This is due to the restriction placed by the overall of the challenge, as it makes many items unavailable. However, you can still expect to find some incredible cards that are part of the overall rewards.
All available players in the EA FC 24 Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC reward pool
Despite the limitation of the challenge due to the overall requirement, the available options are quite vast. While tonight's challenge is similar to the one released last week, the choices are higher.
- Luis Hernandez ST 86
- Gianluca Zambrotta RB 86
- Gennaro Gattuso CDM 86
- Roy Keane CM 86
- Sol Campbell CB 86
- Hernan Crespo ST 86
- Henrik Larson ST 86
- Michael Essien CDM 86
- Ashley Cole LB 86
- Juan Sebastien Veron CM 86
- Emmanuel Petit CDM 87
- Xabi Alonso CDM 87
- Nemanja Vidic CB 87
- Frank Rijkaard CDM 87
- Robert Pires LM 87
- Gianfranco Zola CF 87
- Ian Rush ST 87
- David Trezeguet ST 87
- Frank Lampard CM 87
- John Barnes LW 87
- Claude Makele CDM 87
- Patrick Kluivert ST 87
- Davor Suker ST 87
- Fernando Torres ST 87
- Michael Ballack CM 87
- Clarence Seedorf CAM 87
- Ian Wright ST 87
The final reward you can get from the Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC will entirely depend on your luck. There's no way to pre-determine which item you can acquire in EA FC 24 after completing this challenge.
However, there are some really great items available in this reward pool of the Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC. Cards like Fernando Torres and Ruud Gullit cost significantly more to acquire from the market than what it would cost you to complete the challenge.
Moreover, you can reduce the final price by using cards that are already available in your EA FC 24 Ultimate Team collection.