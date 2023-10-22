EA FC 24 Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC: All players you can get

The Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC is now available in EA FC 24, and it offers gamers a guaranteed card of former legends. By completing this challenge, players will be able to own one of the many icons available in the reward pool. All they need to do is complete the challenge and the tasks associated with it. However, the overall pool doesn't include all the legends that are currently available in the game.

This is due to the restriction placed by the overall of the challenge, as it makes many items unavailable. However, you can still expect to find some incredible cards that are part of the overall rewards.

All available players in the EA FC 24 Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC reward pool

Despite the limitation of the challenge due to the overall requirement, the available options are quite vast. While tonight's challenge is similar to the one released last week, the choices are higher.

Luis Hernandez ST 86

Gianluca Zambrotta RB 86

Gennaro Gattuso CDM 86

Roy Keane CM 86

Sol Campbell CB 86

Hernan Crespo ST 86

Henrik Larson ST 86

Michael Essien CDM 86

Ashley Cole LB 86

Juan Sebastien Veron CM 86

Emmanuel Petit CDM 87

Xabi Alonso CDM 87

Nemanja Vidic CB 87

Frank Rijkaard CDM 87

Robert Pires LM 87

Gianfranco Zola CF 87

Ian Rush ST 87

David Trezeguet ST 87

Frank Lampard CM 87

John Barnes LW 87

Claude Makele CDM 87

Patrick Kluivert ST 87

Davor Suker ST 87

Fernando Torres ST 87

Michael Ballack CM 87

Clarence Seedorf CAM 87

Ian Wright ST 87

The final reward you can get from the Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC will entirely depend on your luck. There's no way to pre-determine which item you can acquire in EA FC 24 after completing this challenge.

However, there are some really great items available in this reward pool of the Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC. Cards like Fernando Torres and Ruud Gullit cost significantly more to acquire from the market than what it would cost you to complete the challenge.

Moreover, you can reduce the final price by using cards that are already available in your EA FC 24 Ultimate Team collection.