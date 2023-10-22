Sir Bobby Charlton in EA FC 24: Will the Icon get removed from Ultimate Team?

Manchester United and English footballing legend, Sir Bobby Charlton recently passed away at the age of 86, leaving many wondering what will happen to his Icon card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Widely regarded as the best English striker of all time, he was a brand new addition to the Icon roster, and has received incredible stats that do justice to his skills and reputation.

However, with the news of Sir Bobby Charlton's unfortunate demise, his status as an Icon in EA FC 24 has been called into question. While he certainly deserves his overall rating and attributes, EA Sports has previously removed some legendary players due to their passing to avoid conflicts regarding their virtual likeness.

Note: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinions.

Sir Bobby Charlton could be removed from EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Sir Bobby Charlton is an undeniable legend of the sport, and his contributions towards establishing the foundations for Manchester United and English football in general have earned him a spot on EA FC 24's Icon roster. He possesses a 92-rated version with four-star skills and a five-star weak foot, making him truly elite-tier on the virtual pitch.

However, similar to the time when the legendary Diego Maradona passed away, he could now be removed from the game altogether. This could be due to multiple reasons.

1) Image rights

This is arguably the most common reason for an Icon to be removed from the game. Active players who currently participate in the sport are all licensed to be in EA FC 24, but the image rights for retired players are different. Similar to Diego Maradona, Sir Bobby Charlton's death could cause some issues regarding these legal aspects. This could lead to him being removed from Ultimate Team.

2) To avoid wrongdoing amongst the playerbase

The darker side of the Ultimate Team playerbase is often exposed whenever something unfortunate happens to a footballer. From legal controversies to untimely deaths, the bad apples in the community take no time to capitalize on the situation to make profits in the transfer market by price-fixing virtual cards.

With Sir Bobby Charlton already being an elite-tier Icon in EA FC 24, he is already expensive and highly sought-after in the market, making him an even easier target. However, his status as a brand new Icon and one of the main additions to the lineup could probably lead to him retaining his spot on the roster.