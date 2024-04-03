All leaked EA FC 24 Golazo Team 2 players

With the EA FC 24 Golazo Team 2 roster arriving soon in Ultimate Team, social media has been replete with leaks from individuals like ASY FUT TRADER hinting at possible inclusions for this lineup. Week 1 of this event provided gamers with boosted versions of legendary players like Johan Cruyff and Bobby Charlton, and the second phase has the potential to be just as impressive.

The Golazo promo is similar to the Trophy Titans series from FIFA 23, exclusively containing upgraded versions of retired legends of the sport. With both Heroes and Icons receiving massive boosts for being part of the new promo, there is a lot of hype surrounding the EA FC 24 Golazo Team 2 release.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from social media.

Several players from the EA FC 24 Golazo Team 2 has been leaked

The first lineup released under the new promo included some massive names like Cruyff, Charlton, Saeed Al-Owairan, and David Ginola. Not only are these big names in football, they are also overpowered on this title's virtual pitch due to their stats and attributes.

If recent leaks are to be believed, the EA FC 24 Golazo Team 2 could resemble this promo's Team 1 in terms of personnel.

These are some of the names rumored to be part of the upcoming special lineup of Heroes and Icons:

Jairzinho (Icon)

Ricardo Kaka (Icon)

Roberto Carlos (Icon)

Nemanja Vidic (Icon)

These could be some massive inclusions, especially with how Brazilian legends are always amazing on the virtual pitch. While Jairzinho, Roberto Carlos, and Ricardo Kaka have all received special versions in previous promos, their rumored cards will undoubtedly be much better.

Former Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic is also expected to be part of the EA FC 24 Golazo Team 2 lineup. Similar to the likes of Robin van Persie and Dimitar Berbatov in Team 1, this Serbian defender has been leaked to receive two separate versions during the Golazo event, with one being superior to the other.

Team 2 will arrive on Friday (April 5), and the hype is greater than ever due to the leaks surrounding its associated promo. It is yet to be revealed who the SBC and objective players will be from the upcoming lineup, but gamers have high expectations after the success of Team 1.