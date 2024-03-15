EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Team 1 released, Messi and Gullit headline the roster

The EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday special roster is now live in Ultimate Team, featuring special versions of superstars like Lionel Messi and Ruud Gullit. All the players included in the squad have received five-star boosts to either their skill moves or weak foot abilities. Some players have received two separate versions, one with five-star skill moves and one with a five-star weak foot.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the beginning of Ultimate Team, which has rapidly risen to prominence as one of the most popular and profitable game modes in all gaming. To celebrate this occasion, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday promo, with players like Messi and Gullit being included.

The EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday team is headlined by Lionel Messi and Ruud Gullit

As suggested by hints on the loading screen earlier, former FC Barcelona and PSG star Lionel Messi and Dutch legend Ruud Gullit have received special versions as part of the EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday promo. Both players possess five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, which aligns with the theme of the event itself.

Expand Tweet

That said, these two are not the only major names to be included on the roster. The entire lineup has famous athletes and Ultimate Team fan favorites, making it the perfect blend of exciting and overpowered. Some players have even received two separate versions at the same time despite having similar stats and PlayStyles in EA FC 24.

Which players are part of the EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday squad?

These are the active players who have all received special cards:

Lionel Messi: 94

Kevin De Bruyne: 93

Karim Benzema: 93 (Five-star skills)

Karim Benzema: 93 (Five-star weak foot)

Alex Morgan: 93

Bukayo Saka: 92 (Five-star skills)

Bukayo Saka: 92 (Five-star weak foot)

Heung Min Son: 91

Ronald Araujo: 91

Diogo Jota: 90

Rodrygo: 90 (Five-star skill moves)

Rodrygo: 90 (Five-star weak foot)

Nicolo Barella: 90

Beth Mead: 90

Ewa Pajor: 90

Rose Lavelle: 90 (Five-star skill moves)

Rose Lavelle: 90 (Five-star weak foot)

Sergej Milinkovic Savic: 89

Presnel Kimpembe: 89

Sacha Boey: 88

Robin Gosens: 88 (Five-star weak foot)

Robin Gosens: 88 (Five-star skill moves)

Felipe Anderson: 87 (Five-star skill moves)

Felipe Anderson: 87 (Five-star weak foot)

Anton Stach: 87

Meanwhile, these are the Icons who are part of the lineup:

Ruud Gullit: 94

Thierry Henry: 94 (Five-star weak foot)

Thierry Henry: 94 (Five-star skill moves)

Carlos Alberto: 93 (Five-star weak foot)

Carlos Alberto: 93 (Five-star skill moves)

Denis Bergkamp: 93 (Five-star weak foot)

Denis Bergkamp: 93 (Five-star skill moves)

Ruud van Nistelrooy: 92

With so many big names being part of the EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday roster, fans will be eager to open as many packs as possible.