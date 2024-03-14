Lionel Messi and Ruud Gullit leaked as part of EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday promo

With the Ultimate Birthday promo beginning soon in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, social media leaks suggest that the players hinted at on the loading screen are Lionel Messi and Ruud Gullit. This is massive news for anyone familiar with the game, as they will know how overpowered and popular these two footballers are in the virtual world.

EA Sports has already revealed that the theme surrounding the Ultimate Birthday event will be providing five-star skill moves and five-star weak foot boosts to the players included on the roster.

This makes the potential inclusion of players like Gullit and Messi even more appealing, as they will now become two of the most sought-after players in the game due to their five-star combo.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on leaks from social media.

Lionel Messi and Ruud Gullit could potentially headline the EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday promo lineup

Based on the latest loading screen for EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, the upcoming promo will also include an Argentine CF and a Dutch Icon CF. While the former has 93 passing and 97 dribbling, the latter has 91 pace and 86 defending. Both players have five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. Leaks on social media suggest these players are Lionel Messi and Ruud Gullit.

These will undoubtedly be the headlining players of the Ultimate Birthday roster, especially with their leaked stats and the coveted five-star combo at their disposal. Gullit is widely regarded as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in Ultimate Team every year, and this version of Messi could potentially rival his previously released Team of the Year version as well.

What are their stats in EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday?

Based on the leaks, the former FC Barcelona and PSG superstar could showcase the following stats:

Overall: 94

Pace: 87

Passing: 93

Dribbling: 97

Defending: 38

Physicality: 70

Meanwhile, the legendary Dutch forward could possess the following stats if leaks are to be believed:

Overall: 92

Pace: 87

Passing: 91

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 84

Physicality: 90

The predictions for the latter seem slightly unlikely, as the loading screen hints at him having 91 pace and 86 defending. However, the card itself will still be highly sought-after, similar to his Centurions version released earlier in EA FC 24.