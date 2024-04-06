EA FC 24 Atomic Ace Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Atomic Ace Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade a low-rated gold card to an amazing and overpowered item. This EVO also converts the chosen item into a Radioactive card, which is very easy to accommodate in a squad due to its unique chemistry perks.

The Radioactive promo was released earlier in the game cycle, featuring boosted versions of players like Lionel Messi and Federico Valverde. These items were extremely popular due to their chemistry perks, and EA Sports has continued to release EVOs based on this event. The EA FC 24 Atomic Ace Evolution is the latest such inclusion.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Atomic Ace Evolution

The latest paid EVO is now available in Ultimate Team (Image via EA Sports)

To receive the upgrades offered by the EA FC 24 Atomic Ace Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements in Ultimate Team:

Overall: Max 77

Pace: Max 84

Shooting: Minimum 65

Dribbling: Max 78

Position: ST

Number of PlayStyles: Max 8

Number of PlayStyles: Max zero

These are some of the best players that meet this EVO's criteria and can be upgraded:

Musa Barrow: 77

Serhou Guirassy: 77

Ai Kesen: 76

Bradley Barcola: 76

Yussuf Poulsen: 76

Cesinha: 75

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Atomic Ace Evolution

Similar to most other FC 24 EVOs released over the game cycle, the EA FC 24 Atomic Ace Evolution contains three separate levels, each with its own challenges and upgrades. These are the boosts offered at each level:

Level 1 upgrades

Pace +4

Passing +4

Dribbling +5

Defending +7

Physical +5

Level 2 upgrades

Pace +6

Shooting +15

Passing +5

PlayStyle+ First Touch

PlayStyle Power Shot

Level 3 upgrades

Shooting +20

Dribbling +6

Physical +5

PlayStyle+ Trivela

Skill Moves +1 star

Meanwhile, these are the challenges gamers have to complete in various Ultimate Team game modes to avail of these upgrades:

Level 1 challenges

Play two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Challenges) matches on minimum Semi-pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Challenges) matches on minimum Semi-pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges

Play two Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Challenges) matches on minimum Semi-pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 challenges

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

WIn two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Challenges) matches by at least two goals on minimum Semi-pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Score five goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Challenges) matches on minimum Semi-pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Despite being a paid EVO costing 100,000 coins or 500 FC Points, this is still a worthwhile proposition, especially with the Radioactive chemistry boosts on offer.