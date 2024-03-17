EA FC 24 Secret Stuff Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The latest EVO under the Ultimate Birthday promo has arrived in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Secret Stuff Evolution, allowing gamers to give a skill-move boost to their favorite players. This is yet another paid evolution, and gamers will have to pay either 200,000 coins or 1,000 FC points to unlock it. That makes it one of the most expensive EVOs released in the game so far.

The Ultimate Birthday promo has already provided fans with plenty of Evolutions. With this event focusing on skill-move and weak-foot boosts, its EVOs have followed a similar upgrade pattern. The EA FC 24 Secret Stuff Evolution is similar, and it boosts players with a skill move upgrade, as well as the Technical PlayStyle+.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Secret Stuff Evolution

Similar to the Jack of All trades EVO, the EA FC 24 Secret Stuff Evolution can also be completed twice. However, to be eligible for the boosts on offer, you must meet the following requirements:

Pace: Max 91

Shooting: Max 89

Dribbling: Max 88

Physical: Max 75

Number of PlayStyles+: Max one

Number of PlayStyles: Max six

Skill Moves: Max Four-star

These are some of the best players you can use:

Denis Bergkamp: 92

Marco van Basten: 92

Hernan Crespo: 89

Robert Pires: 89

Joao Cancelo: 88

Wesley Sneijder: 88

Antoine Griezmann: 88

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang: 88

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Secret Stuff Evolution

With such amazing boosts up for grabs, it comes as no surprise that the EA FC 24 Secret Stuff Evolution has three levels, similar to most other lucrative EVOs in Ultimate Team.

These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 Upgrades

Passing +1

Dribbling +1

Skill Moves +1 star

PlayStyle: Flair

Level 2 Upgrades

Shooting +1

Passing +!

Defending +2

Skill moves +1 star

PlayStyle: Trickster

Level 3 Upgrades

Pace +2

Passing +2

Dribbling +1

Skill moves +2 star

Playstyle: Technical +

Meanwhile, these are the challenges you have to complete to avail these benefits:

Level 1 challenges

Play six Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win three Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Assist three goals in Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges

Play seven Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play four Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.

Win three Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) by atleast two goals on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges

Win seven Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play four Rivals or Champions games using your active EVO player in-game.

Score four goals in Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Despite being a paid EVO, the skill move boost makes the EA FC 24 Secret Stuff Evolution a worthwhile proposition in this game's current meta.