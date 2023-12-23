Esports & Gaming
  EA FC 24 Keeping Balance Evolution guide: Best players to use, all requirements, and more

EA FC 24 Keeping Balance Evolution guide: Best players to use, all requirements, and more

By Arka Sarkar
Modified Dec 23, 2023 18:51 GMT
A new paid Evolution is available in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 24 Keeping Balance Evolution is the latest addition to Ultimate Team that allows players to boost a card of their liking. Unlike the previous offering, this one is a paid option and will cost 75,000 coins/350 FC Points. Every player can use this evolution twice, allowing them to upgrade two separate cards (each costs 75,000 coins).

Since this is a paid evolution, it is important to make the perfect choice. There are certain requirements that control which cards can be upgraded, and some of them will undoubtedly be better choices.

Hence, it's vital to properly analyze the requirements and upgrades that will enable you to pick the perfect candidate.

All EA FC 24 Keeping Balance Evolution requirements

The requirements of the latest evolution aren't locked to a particular position. However, certain requirements are in place. However, the stipulations are pretty simple compared to some of the other evolutions that are currently available.

  • Overall: Max 85
  • Agility: Max 74
  • Shooting: Max 86
  • Positions: Not CB
  • Balance: Max 75
  • Playstyles+: Max 0

All EA FC 24 Keeping Balance Evolution upgrades

The latest evolution has three levels of upgrades, offering major boosts and a new playstyle+. All three upgrades have their own set of challenges as well.

Level 1

  • Overall: +1
  • Pace: +1
  • Passing: +2
  • Defending: +1
  • Reactions: +3
  • Dribbling: +2

Level 2

  • Pace: +2
  • Passing: +2
  • Physicality: +1
  • Defending: +2
  • Balance: +8
  • Ball Control: +2

Level 3

  • Playstyle+: Quick Step
  • Overall: +2
  • Physicality: +2
  • Shooting: +4
  • Agility: +8
  • Composure: +3

Level 1 upgrade challenges

  • Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game
  • Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

Level 2 upgrade challenges

  • Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game
  • Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

Level 3 upgrade challenges

  • Win 2 Squad Batles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game
  • Score 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rvials/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro
  • Win 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game

Best EA FC 24 Keeping Balance Evolution players

There are some amazing candidates who are perfect for the boosts offered by this evolution. The boosts remove some of their major weaknesses, which will certainly allow them to shine better on the meta.

  • Kyle Walker
  • Ingrid Engen Squad Foundations
  • Adrien Rabiot
  • Mats Wieffer RTTK
  • Alvaro Morata
  • Gerson Rodrigues
  • Denzel Dumfries

Additionally, the EA FC 24 Keeping Balance Evolution can be combined with similar options, allowing you to upgrade hidden gems that are lower-rated items without the boosts.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
