EA FC 24 Keeping Balance Evolution guide: Best players to use, all requirements, and more

The EA FC 24 Keeping Balance Evolution is the latest addition to Ultimate Team that allows players to boost a card of their liking. Unlike the previous offering, this one is a paid option and will cost 75,000 coins/350 FC Points. Every player can use this evolution twice, allowing them to upgrade two separate cards (each costs 75,000 coins).

Since this is a paid evolution, it is important to make the perfect choice. There are certain requirements that control which cards can be upgraded, and some of them will undoubtedly be better choices.

Hence, it's vital to properly analyze the requirements and upgrades that will enable you to pick the perfect candidate.

All EA FC 24 Keeping Balance Evolution requirements

The requirements of the latest evolution aren't locked to a particular position. However, certain requirements are in place. However, the stipulations are pretty simple compared to some of the other evolutions that are currently available.

Overall: Max 85

Agility: Max 74

Shooting: Max 86

Positions: Not CB

Balance: Max 75

Playstyles+: Max 0

All EA FC 24 Keeping Balance Evolution upgrades

The latest evolution has three levels of upgrades, offering major boosts and a new playstyle+. All three upgrades have their own set of challenges as well.

Level 1

Overall: +1

Pace: +1

Passing: +2

Defending: +1

Reactions: +3

Dribbling: +2

Level 2

Pace: +2

Passing: +2

Physicality: +1

Defending: +2

Balance: +8

Ball Control: +2

Level 3

Playstyle+: Quick Step

Overall: +2

Physicality: +2

Shooting: +4

Agility: +8

Composure: +3

Level 1 upgrade challenges

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

Level 2 upgrade challenges

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game

Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

Level 3 upgrade challenges

Win 2 Squad Batles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Score 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rvials/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

Win 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game

Best EA FC 24 Keeping Balance Evolution players

There are some amazing candidates who are perfect for the boosts offered by this evolution. The boosts remove some of their major weaknesses, which will certainly allow them to shine better on the meta.

Kyle Walker

Ingrid Engen Squad Foundations

Adrien Rabiot

Mats Wieffer RTTK

Alvaro Morata

Gerson Rodrigues

Denzel Dumfries

Additionally, the EA FC 24 Keeping Balance Evolution can be combined with similar options, allowing you to upgrade hidden gems that are lower-rated items without the boosts.