EA FC 24 Like a Rock Evolution guide: Best players to use, all requirements, and more

EA FC 24 Like a Rock is the first evolution to be released as part of the Winter Wildcards promo. To make this event even more appealing, EA Sports has brought this piece of content. The evolution can be availed for free. Moreover, it has a relatively flexible set of requirements, making more cards eligible for it

That said, you'll still have to make a good decision regarding which item you want to upgrade. Once you select a card for this evolution, it will be automatically locked. That means you won't be able to go back on your decision.

While any item you upgrade using this evolution will improve, certain ones will offer better returns. Hence, making a good decision regarding which item to use is paramount if you don't want this evolution to go to waste.

All EA FC 24 Like a Rock requirements

The EA FC 24 Like a Rock evolution is not locked to a single position, which means that you can use a wide range of items for it. However, there are certain requirements and restrictions that you'll have to abide by while selecting the target candidate:

Pace: Max 80

Dribbling: Max 91

Physicality: Max 80

Shooting: Max 75

Defending: Max 80

Playstyles: Max 9

All EA FC 24 Like a Rock evolution upgrades

The latest evolution offers two levels of upgrades. Both have their own unique conditions that you must satisfy:

Level 1

Overall: +1

Passing: +2

Physicality: +2

Dribbling: +2

Defending: +4

Level 2

Playstyle: Bruiser

Overall: +1

Pace: +1

Passing: +1

Physicality: +3

Defending: +3

LEvel 1 upgrades

Play two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least two goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 upgrades

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Achieve two Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Best EA FC 24 Like a Rock Evolution players

You have over 800,000 players to choose from for this evolution, but these items will offer better returns when upgraded:

Eduardo Camavinga

Enzo Fernandez

Koke

Ona Battle

Pedri

Ismael Bennacer

Gavi

It's also worth noting that there are plenty of other hidden gems that you can combine with this evolution. You can put those cards through the two Budding Starlet evolutions to get the first set of upgrades and then include them in Like a Rock.