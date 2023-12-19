EA FC 24 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC: All players you can get

The EA FC 24 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC is a fascinating challenge if you're looking for a guaranteed promo item. This SBC rewards you with a special pack that includes some amazing cards released in previous promos. These cards are no longer available in standard packs, which makes this challenge even more enticing.

Thanks to the limitation put by the overall, plenty of lower-rated items from the included promos have been removed. However, the available pool of reward items from the EA FC 24 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC is still quite vast. Moreover, it's always prudent to check all the possible rewards before investing your resources in completing the tasks.

Complete EA FC 24 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC rewards

The EA FC 24 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC will cost about 100,000 coins if you obtain all the fodder from the market. You can also reduce this amount using fodder from your own Ultimate Team collection. Let's look at all the possible rewards.

Expand Tweet

All Trailblazers cards

Rafael Leao

Riyad Mahrez

Jude Bellingham

Cristiano Ronaldo

Andrew Robertson

Joao Cancelo

Marquinhos

Antoine Griezmann

Heung Min Son

Sophia Smith

Ruben Dias

Mohamed Salah

Caroline Graham Hansen

Kylian Mbappe

Harry Kane

All Centurions cards

Leah Williamson

Marcus Rashfodrd

Pedri

Grace Geyoro

Jamal Musiala

Alexandra Popp

Aitana Bonmati

Kevin De Bruyne

All Triple Threat items

Thiago

Delphine Cascarino

Sakina Karchaoui

Jack Grealish

After completing the EA FC 24 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC, you'll earn a special pack. This pack will contain one of the cards from the above-mentioned lists. There are certain items that have also been excluded, aside from those rated 86 or below.

All promo cards released as part of SBCs and objectives have also been removed from the pool. Further, the Centurions and Triple Threat promos had Heroes associated with them, which are also unavailable in the rewards. Nevertheless, most of the items are pretty popular and cost plenty of coins in the market.