EA FC 24 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC: All players you can get

The 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC is a really special challenge in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, which is bringing back some of the previous promos released earlier in October and November. While these cards are no longer available in packs, it's the perfect opportunity for you to get one of them without having to buy from the market. Moreover, this latest challenge has ensured that the lower-rated cards are not part of the reward pool.

The 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC features four promos from the past, but not all the cards have been included. The overall modifier ensures that any card rated below 86 won't be available from the reward packs. Moreover, Icons and Heroes, which were part of some of these promos, have also been excluded. That said, the available reward pool is still quite vast, so here are all the items that you might be able to find in EA FC 24.

Complete list of EA FC 24 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC rewards

The 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC includes the following promos:

RTTK

Centurions

Triple Threat

Traiblazers

All four of these promos consist of exciting items, and the fact that you will get cards rated 87 or higher makes it an even better deal in EA FC 24.

All RTTK cards

Dries Mertens

Houssem Aouar

Leonardo Bonucci

Angel Di Maria

Mario Goetze

Edin Dzeko

Ibrahim Cissoko

Marcos Acuna

Konrad Laimer

Lois Openda

Rodrigo De Paul

Luka Modric

Joao Pedro

Bruno Fernandes

Robert Lewandowski

Victor Osimhen

Bukayo Saka

Luis Diaz

Ousmane Dembele

Erling Haaland

Svenja Huth

All Trailblazers card

Rafael Leao

Riyad Mahrez

Jude Bellingham

Cristiano Ronaldo

Andrew Robertson

Joao Cancelo

Marquinhos

Antoine Griezmann

Heung Min Son

Sophia Smith

Ruben Dias

Mohamed Salah

Caroline Graham Hansen

Kylian Mbappe

Harry Kane

All Centurions cards

Leah Williamson

Marcus Rashfodrd

Pedri

Grace Geyoro

Jamal Musiala

Alexandra Popp

Aitana Bonmati

Kevin De Bruyne

All Triple Threat items

Thiago

Delphine Cascarino

Sakina Karchaoui

Jack Grealish

While there have been similar SBCs in EA FC 24, this one is certainly better for players to complete. A lot of lesser-rated items are no longer available in the 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC. You'll have to complete two tasks, and it requires one 83-rated Squad and one 84-Rated Squad.