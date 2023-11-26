EA FC 24 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC: All players you can get

The 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC is a really special challenge in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, which is bringing back some of the previous promos released earlier in October and November. While these cards are no longer available in packs, it's the perfect opportunity for you to get one of them without having to buy from the market. Moreover, this latest challenge has ensured that the lower-rated cards are not part of the reward pool.
The 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC features four promos from the past, but not all the cards have been included. The overall modifier ensures that any card rated below 86 won't be available from the reward packs. Moreover, Icons and Heroes, which were part of some of these promos, have also been excluded. That said, the available reward pool is still quite vast, so here are all the items that you might be able to find in EA FC 24.
Complete list of EA FC 24 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC rewards
The 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC includes the following promos:
- RTTK
- Centurions
- Triple Threat
- Traiblazers
All four of these promos consist of exciting items, and the fact that you will get cards rated 87 or higher makes it an even better deal in EA FC 24.
All RTTK cards
- Dries Mertens
- Houssem Aouar
- Leonardo Bonucci
- Angel Di Maria
- Mario Goetze
- Edin Dzeko
- Ibrahim Cissoko
- Marcos Acuna
- Konrad Laimer
- Lois Openda
- Rodrigo De Paul
- Luka Modric
- Joao Pedro
- Bruno Fernandes
- Robert Lewandowski
- Victor Osimhen
- Bukayo Saka
- Luis Diaz
- Ousmane Dembele
- Erling Haaland
- Svenja Huth
All Trailblazers card
- Rafael Leao
- Riyad Mahrez
- Jude Bellingham
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Andrew Robertson
- Joao Cancelo
- Marquinhos
- Antoine Griezmann
- Heung Min Son
- Sophia Smith
- Ruben Dias
- Mohamed Salah
- Caroline Graham Hansen
- Kylian Mbappe
- Harry Kane
All Centurions cards
- Leah Williamson
- Marcus Rashfodrd
- Pedri
- Grace Geyoro
- Jamal Musiala
- Alexandra Popp
- Aitana Bonmati
- Kevin De Bruyne
All Triple Threat items
- Thiago
- Delphine Cascarino
- Sakina Karchaoui
- Jack Grealish
While there have been similar SBCs in EA FC 24, this one is certainly better for players to complete. A lot of lesser-rated items are no longer available in the 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC. You'll have to complete two tasks, and it requires one 83-rated Squad and one 84-Rated Squad.