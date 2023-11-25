EA FC 24 Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC: All players you can get

The Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC is now available in EA FC 24 and includes some amazing rewards for players. All you have to do is complete the single task that's part of this challenge to unlock your reward.
It brings back four exciting promos that were released previously in Ultimate Team. These items are no longer available in normal packs, which makes this SBC even better.
While the reward pool of the Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC is huge, it also has certain exclusions. It's important for players to be aware of all the available options before they complete the challenge. This will ensure that they don't end up wasting their resources trying to find a card that's not even included.
Let's take a look at all the possible items that could range in your rewards in EA FC 24.
Complete list of all EA FC 24 Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC rewards
Four promos have been featured as part of the Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC. This includes RTTK, Centurions, Triple Threat, and Trailblazers. However, as mentioned earlier, there are certain exclusions that you'll have to keep in mind.
For one, none of the Icons and Heroes that were introduced to EA FC 24 as part of these promos have been included. However, there's still a healthy amount of choices that will be available to you.
All RTTK cards
- Pedro
- Pedro Goncalves
- Nemanja Matic
- Mats Wieffer
- Pepe
- Dries Mertens
- Houssem Aouar
- Jonathan Clauss
- Leonardo Bonucci
- Angel Di Maria
- Mario Goetze
- Edin Dzeko
- Ibrahim Cissoko
- Marcos Acuna
- Piero Hincapie
- Dodo
- Pierre Kalulu
- Konrad Laimer
- Lois Openda
- Rodrigo De Paul
- Luka Modric
- Joao Pedro
- Bruno Fernandes
- Robert Lewandowski
- Victor Osimhen
- Bukayo Saka
- Luis Diaz
- Ousmane Dembele
- Erling Haaland
- Melvine Malard
- Svenja Huth
All Trailblazers card
- Luciano Acosta
- Serhou Guirassy
- Yangel Herrera
- Kai Wagner
- Danilo
- Martinez Quarta
- Teddy Teuma
- Alexandr Golovin
- Kerolin Nicoli
- Kaoru Mitoma
- Jordan Henderson
- Jose Luis Gaya
- Takefusa Kubo
- Henrikh Mkhitaryan
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo
- Jules Kounde
- Dante
- James Ward-Prowse
- Julian Brandt
- Rafael Leao
- Riyad Mahrez
- Jude Bellingham
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Andrew Robertson
- Joao Cancelo
- Marquinhos
- Antoine Griezmann
- Heung Min Son
- Sophia Smith
- Ruben Dias
- Mohamed Salah
- Caroline Graham Hansen
- Kylian Mbappe
- Harry Kane
All Centurions cards
- Iker Muniain
- Julian Ryerson
- Sebastiaan Bornauw
- Olga Carmona
- Robert Andrich
- Ferland Mendy
- Lewis Dunk
- Felipe Anderson
- Angel Correa
- Andres Guardado
- Tiago Djalo
- Fikayo Tomori
- Alexandre Lacazette
- Federico Chiesa
- Timo Werner
- Leah Williamson
- Marcus Rashfodrd
- Pedri
- Grace Geyoro
- Jamal Musiala
- Alexandra Popp
- Aitana Bonmati
- Kevin De Bruyne
All Triple Threat items
- Leanne Kiernan
- Maxence Caqueret
- Conor Gallagher
- Athenea Del Castillo
- Presnel Kimpembe
- Dani Carvajal
- Alex Greenwood
- Fran Kirby
- Thiago
- Delphine Cascarino
- Sakina Karchaoui
- Jack Grealish
Once you complete the Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC in EA FC 24, you will be offered three choices. They will include any three names from the ones mentioned above. The one you choose will be added to your squad, while the two other names will be discarded.
The value of the Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC will rely heavily on your luck, and you will require one 85-rated squad to complete it in EA FC 24.