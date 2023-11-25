EA FC 24 Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC: All players you can get

The Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC is now available in EA FC 24 and includes some amazing rewards for players. All you have to do is complete the single task that's part of this challenge to unlock your reward.

It brings back four exciting promos that were released previously in Ultimate Team. These items are no longer available in normal packs, which makes this SBC even better.

While the reward pool of the Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC is huge, it also has certain exclusions. It's important for players to be aware of all the available options before they complete the challenge. This will ensure that they don't end up wasting their resources trying to find a card that's not even included.

Let's take a look at all the possible items that could range in your rewards in EA FC 24.

Complete list of all EA FC 24 Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC rewards

Four promos have been featured as part of the Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC. This includes RTTK, Centurions, Triple Threat, and Trailblazers. However, as mentioned earlier, there are certain exclusions that you'll have to keep in mind.

For one, none of the Icons and Heroes that were introduced to EA FC 24 as part of these promos have been included. However, there's still a healthy amount of choices that will be available to you.

All RTTK cards

Pedro

Pedro Goncalves

Nemanja Matic

Mats Wieffer

Pepe

Dries Mertens

Houssem Aouar

Jonathan Clauss

Leonardo Bonucci

Angel Di Maria

Mario Goetze

Edin Dzeko

Ibrahim Cissoko

Marcos Acuna

Piero Hincapie

Dodo

Pierre Kalulu

Konrad Laimer

Lois Openda

Rodrigo De Paul

Luka Modric

Joao Pedro

Bruno Fernandes

Robert Lewandowski

Victor Osimhen

Bukayo Saka

Luis Diaz

Ousmane Dembele

Erling Haaland

Melvine Malard

Svenja Huth

All Trailblazers card

Luciano Acosta

Serhou Guirassy

Yangel Herrera

Kai Wagner

Danilo

Martinez Quarta

Teddy Teuma

Alexandr Golovin

Kerolin Nicoli

Kaoru Mitoma

Jordan Henderson

Jose Luis Gaya

Takefusa Kubo

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Jules Kounde

Dante

James Ward-Prowse

Julian Brandt

Rafael Leao

Riyad Mahrez

Jude Bellingham

Cristiano Ronaldo

Andrew Robertson

Joao Cancelo

Marquinhos

Antoine Griezmann

Heung Min Son

Sophia Smith

Ruben Dias

Mohamed Salah

Caroline Graham Hansen

Kylian Mbappe

Harry Kane

All Centurions cards

Iker Muniain

Julian Ryerson

Sebastiaan Bornauw

Olga Carmona

Robert Andrich

Ferland Mendy

Lewis Dunk

Felipe Anderson

Angel Correa

Andres Guardado

Tiago Djalo

Fikayo Tomori

Alexandre Lacazette

Federico Chiesa

Timo Werner

Leah Williamson

Marcus Rashfodrd

Pedri

Grace Geyoro

Jamal Musiala

Alexandra Popp

Aitana Bonmati

Kevin De Bruyne

All Triple Threat items

Leanne Kiernan

Maxence Caqueret

Conor Gallagher

Athenea Del Castillo

Presnel Kimpembe

Dani Carvajal

Alex Greenwood

Fran Kirby

Thiago

Delphine Cascarino

Sakina Karchaoui

Jack Grealish

Once you complete the Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC in EA FC 24, you will be offered three choices. They will include any three names from the ones mentioned above. The one you choose will be added to your squad, while the two other names will be discarded.

The value of the Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC will rely heavily on your luck, and you will require one 85-rated squad to complete it in EA FC 24.