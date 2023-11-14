EA FC 24 84+ RTTK or Trailblazers Upgrade SBC: All players you can get

The 84+ RTTK or Trailblazers Upgrade SBC is a great way for EA FC 24 players to guarantee promo cards for their Ultimate Team squads. While it doesn't include the ongoing Triple Threat items, you can obtain promo cards from two earlier events. Moreover, there's a great chance to get some amazing items at low costs by completing the SBC.

The available reward pool of the 84+ RTTK or Trailblazers Upgrade SBC is pretty vast. While it only includes cards released as "Team" items, the available options are extensive. Let's take a look at all the cards on offer for completing tonight's challenge in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 84+ RTTK or Trailblazers Upgrade SBC rewards

The 84+ RTTK or Trailblazers Upgrade SBC can be completed for as little as 40,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. Those who finish the challenge will get a special pack, which guarantees an 84+ rated card belonging to RTTK or Trailblazers promo. Do note that cards released in Team 1 and Team 2 have only been included as possible rewards.

All RTTK items

Pedro

Pedro Goncalves

Nemanja Matic

Mats Wieffer

Pepe

Dries Mertens

Houssem Aouar

Jonathan Clauss

Leonardo Bonucci

Angel Di Maria

Mario Goetze

Edin Dzeko

Ibrahim Cissoko

Marcos Acuna

Piero Hincapie

Dodo

Pierre Kalulu

Jonathan David

Konrad Laimer

Lois Openda

Rodrigo De Paul

Luka Modric

Joao Pedro

Bruno Fernandes

Robert Lewandowski

Victor Osimhen

Bukayo Saka

Luis Diaz

Ousmane Dembele

Erling Haaland

Melvine Malard

Svenja Huth

All Trailblazers cards

Luciano Acosta

Serhou Guirassy

Yangel Herrera

Kai Wagner

Danilo

Martinez Quarta

Teddy Teuma

Alexandr Golovin

Kerolin Nicoli

Kaoru Mitoma

Jordan Henderson

Jose Luis Gaya

Takefusa Kubo

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Jules Kounde

Dante

James Ward-Prowse

Julian Brandt

Rafael Leao

Riyad Mahrez

Jude Bellingham

Cristiano Ronaldo

Andrew Robertson

Joao Cancelo

Marquinhos

Antoine Griezmann

Heung Min Son

Sophia Smith

Ruben Dias

Mohamed Salah

Caroline Graham Hansen

Kylian Mbappe

Harry Kane

The ultimate worth of the 84+ RTTK or Trailblazers Upgrade SBC will depend heavily on your luck. Many of the possible rewards cost less than the required fodder. This is something EA FC 24 players should keep in mind before investing in this SBC.