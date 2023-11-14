EA FC 24 84+ RTTK or Trailblazers Upgrade SBC: All players you can get

The 84+ RTTK or Trailblazers Upgrade SBC is a great way for EA FC 24 players to guarantee promo cards for their Ultimate Team squads. While it doesn't include the ongoing Triple Threat items, you can obtain promo cards from two earlier events. Moreover, there's a great chance to get some amazing items at low costs by completing the SBC.
The available reward pool of the 84+ RTTK or Trailblazers Upgrade SBC is pretty vast. While it only includes cards released as "Team" items, the available options are extensive. Let's take a look at all the cards on offer for completing tonight's challenge in EA FC 24.
All EA FC 24 84+ RTTK or Trailblazers Upgrade SBC rewards
The 84+ RTTK or Trailblazers Upgrade SBC can be completed for as little as 40,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. Those who finish the challenge will get a special pack, which guarantees an 84+ rated card belonging to RTTK or Trailblazers promo. Do note that cards released in Team 1 and Team 2 have only been included as possible rewards.
All RTTK items
- Pedro
- Pedro Goncalves
- Nemanja Matic
- Mats Wieffer
- Pepe
- Dries Mertens
- Houssem Aouar
- Jonathan Clauss
- Leonardo Bonucci
- Angel Di Maria
- Mario Goetze
- Edin Dzeko
- Ibrahim Cissoko
- Marcos Acuna
- Piero Hincapie
- Dodo
- Pierre Kalulu
- Jonathan David
- Konrad Laimer
- Lois Openda
- Rodrigo De Paul
- Luka Modric
- Joao Pedro
- Bruno Fernandes
- Robert Lewandowski
- Victor Osimhen
- Bukayo Saka
- Luis Diaz
- Ousmane Dembele
- Erling Haaland
- Melvine Malard
- Svenja Huth
All Trailblazers cards
- Luciano Acosta
- Serhou Guirassy
- Yangel Herrera
- Kai Wagner
- Danilo
- Martinez Quarta
- Teddy Teuma
- Alexandr Golovin
- Kerolin Nicoli
- Kaoru Mitoma
- Jordan Henderson
- Jose Luis Gaya
- Takefusa Kubo
- Henrikh Mkhitaryan
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo
- Jules Kounde
- Dante
- James Ward-Prowse
- Julian Brandt
- Rafael Leao
- Riyad Mahrez
- Jude Bellingham
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Andrew Robertson
- Joao Cancelo
- Marquinhos
- Antoine Griezmann
- Heung Min Son
- Sophia Smith
- Ruben Dias
- Mohamed Salah
- Caroline Graham Hansen
- Kylian Mbappe
- Harry Kane
The ultimate worth of the 84+ RTTK or Trailblazers Upgrade SBC will depend heavily on your luck. Many of the possible rewards cost less than the required fodder. This is something EA FC 24 players should keep in mind before investing in this SBC.