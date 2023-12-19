EA FC 24  TOTW Upgrade Evolution guide: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the latest EVO in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, which is aptly titled the TOTW Upgrade Evolution. As the name of the EVO path suggests, this is the very first Evolution this year that can be used exclusively to level up in-form items based on specific requirements and restrictions.

The addition of Evolutions has been a massive new feature in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade low-tier players to make them more usable and boost their performance on the virtual pitch by providing them with stat boosts and new PlayStyles.

The latest TOTW Upgrade Evolution is a fine example of this concept, as it upgrades fodder-tier in-form items to make them viable in the current meta.

The TOTW Upgrade Evolution is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has done an incredible job of providing gamers with plenty of Evolutions during the ongoing Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) promo. This is the fourth EVO to be released so far and the first Evolution to only feature Team of the Week cards. With TOTW items now receiving better boosts than ever before in EA FC 24, this is the perfect time to introduce such an idea.

The Evolution will be available in the game for the next 27 days and must be unlocked within 20 days. It costs 50,000 coins or 250 FC points to unlock. However, not every in-form card is eligible to be upgraded via these challenges.

Which players are eligible for the TOTW Upgrade Evolution in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

To be upgraded via these challenges, a player must meet the following requirements:

Overall: Maximum 86

Pace: Maximum 84

Physicality: Maximum 86

Rarity: Team of the Week

Number of PlayStyles: Maximum 8

How to complete the TOTW Upgrade Evolution challenges in EA FC 24?

Unlike previous Evolutions released during TOTGS, this EVO consists of two separate Levels, each with its own challenges and upgrades on offer. These are the specific details:

Level 1

Upgrades:

Shooting +2

Passing +1

Dribbling +1

Defending +2

PlayStyle: QuickStep

Overall +1

Challenges:

Play two Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

Win two Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty by at least two goals using your active EVO player in-game.

Level 2

Upgrades:

Pace +2

Passing +2

Dribbling +2

Physical +2

PlayStyle: Incisive Pass

Overall +1

Challenges:

Win two Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

Win two Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty by at least two goals using your active EVO player in-game.

These upgrades and additional PlayStyles make it one of the best EVOs released so far in EA FC 24, and it is definitely worth the price.