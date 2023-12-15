Team of the Group Stage is live in EA FC 24 featuring permanently boosted cards for Mbappe, Saka, and more

The Team of the Group Stage roster has been released in EA FC 24, bringing a wide variety of special cards featuring some big names like Mbappe, Saka, and Jude Bellingham. Since the players on this lineup are the top performers in various group stages of European championships — namely UCL, UEL, and UECL — EA Sports is commemorating their real-life contributions with in-game upgrades.

Unlike the normal RTTK promo, TOTGS cards feature permanent boosts and are not dynamic. That said, the increase in their stats is substantial enough to make them lucrative without them getting further boosts.

The Team of the Group Stage releases on the same day as the UCL Heroes Team launch in EA FC 24

With the group stages in all the European competitions — such as the Champions League and Europa League — over, EA FC 24's Road to the Knockout Stages promo has run its course. However, to mark this occasion, EA Sports has released the TOTGS series of cards that feature permanent boosts.

Naturally, many players looking to upgrade their Ultimate Team squad will opt to pack one of the unique items. Here is a full list of the TOTGS cards released today, December 15, with their boosted ratings:

Mbappe: 93

Saka: 91

Griezmann: 90

Muisala: 90

Bellingham: 89

Barella: 89

Joao Cancello: 89

Alvarez: 88

Rodrygo: 88

Hummels: 88

Rafael Leao: 88

Foden: 87

Taremi: 87

Pope: 86

Ziyech: 86

Raum: 85

Schouten: 85

Clauss: 88

Boniface: 87

Gravenberch: 86

Ranieri: 85

On top of that impressive lineup, EA Sports also released Team 1 of UCL Heroes, which can be obtained by completing dedicated Squad Building Challenges. Here are the items it contains:

Kebler: 90

Abedi Pele: 90

Tevez: 90

Bompastor: 89

Paulo Futre: 89

Kompany: 89

Litmanen: 89

Giuly: 88

Scott: 88

Solskjaer: 88

Kanu: 87

Ramires: 87

Riise: 87

EA FC 24 players got yet another surprise when the UCL Team 2 was revealed, although they will need to wait a day for it to be released in-game. Here is the roster:

Sneijder: 91

Vialli: 91

Lizarazu: 90

Militao: 90

McManaman: 89

Rui Costa: 89

Berbatov: 88

Dudek: 88

Rosicky: 88

Ricken: 87

Beasley: 86

All in all, UCL fans have gotten quite a release today, with several highly-rated cards being added to the game.