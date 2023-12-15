The first batch of UCL Heroes is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and the developer has celebrated the occasion by releasing the Sonia Bompastor Hero Challenge SBC. This is the first challenge SBC released during the Team of the Group Stages promo, and it offers multiple benefits for gamers who manage to fulfill its requirements and complete it.

Challenge SBCs have become a norm in the world of Ultimate Team across the various promos released so far in the game cycle. These offer cheap and affordable packs in exchange for useless fodder players, giving gamers a fair shot at getting their hands on some of the best cards in the game. The Sonia Bompastor Hero Challenge is the perfect example of such an SBC in EA FC 24.

The Sonia Bompastor Hero Challenge SBC is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

UCL Heroes are a brand new addition to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, replacing the special World Cup hero cards from FIFA 23. These boosted versions of Hero players have special illustrations in collaboration with Marvel, depicting them as superheroes alongside providing them with amazing stat upgrades.

Sonia Bompastor is one of the Heroes included in the first batch, and the latest Challenge SBC is named after the legendary French defender.

With women being added to Ultimate Team this year, gamers have plenty of options to choose from when building their squads. While players like Ultimate Dynasties Mendy and Theo Hernandez are excellent picks for the left-back position, UWCL Hero Sonia Bompastor eclipses them when it comes to overall stats.

How to complete the Sonia Bompastor Hero Challenge SBC in EA FC 24

While the challenge SBC is named after the French legend, completing it does not provide gamers with her latest special card. Instead, it is similar to every other challenge SBC released so far in the game cycle and offers a pack upon completion.

These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the SBC:

Players from France: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Players from the same country/region: Maximum four in your starting eleven

Gold players: Minimum four in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 70

Total chemistry: Minimum 22

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 5,000 coins if you plan to start from scratch, and it offers a Small Prime Gold Players pack upon completion. This pack has a value of 22,500 coins in the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Store, making the SBC a worthwhile proposition for gamers looking to obtain packs to try and get their hands on the latest TOTGS player items.