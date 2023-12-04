EA FC 24 Radioactive Challenge 2 SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The Radioactive Challenge 2 SBC is now available in EA FC 24 UItimate Team. This carries on the trend of such challenges being released over the course of every promo so far in the game cycle. These new events introduce a host of special cards for gamers to try and obtain, and these SBCs offer them a chance to test their luck and potentially get their hands on these items.

As the name suggests, this is the second installment of the Radioactive Challenge SBC released during the event. The rewards on offer in this SBC are significantly better than its predecessor. This is a promising sign of things to come, and gamers will be hoping for more of the same as this event progresses in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The Radioactive event is a brand new introduction to Ultimate Team in EA FC 24. The concept surrounding this special roster is rather intriguing, as the featured players provide unique chemistry boosts by counting as two players from their nation, club, and league. This makes them some of the most coveted items in the game right now.

With such overpowered stats and immense chemistry boosts that eclipse both icons and Heroes, these items are highly sought-after, and gamers are always looking for cheap and easy packs to try and obtain them. This makes the latest Radioactive Challenge SBC even more appealing.

How to complete the Radioactive Challenge 2 SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

This SBC consists of a single squad with a specific set of restrictions that gamers must abide by. These are the stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the latest challenge SBC:

Countries/Regions: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Players from the same league: Maximum five in your starting eleven

Players from one club: Maximum three in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum five in your starting eleven

Player Quality: Minimum silver

Total chemistry: Minimum 25

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 3,500 coins, which is to be expected since one can complete it without using any gold players at all. There is no rating requirement, with gamers being allowed to use 11 silvers in this challenge. This significantly brings down the cost, as silvers are much easier to obtain in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The SBC offers a Rare Gold Pack upon completion, which has a value of 25,000 coins in the Ultimate Team Store. This makes the process a worthwhile proposition for those looking to get their hands on some cheap and easy packs.