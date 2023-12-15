EA FC 24 Luis Alberto TOTGS objective: How to unlock the card for free?

The Luis Alberto TOTGS objective card is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, providing players with a fascinating option. With a bit of proper strategy, you can complete the tasks free of cost and get a special card. Moreover, some of its stats and playstyles make for a great addition, especially when it comes for free.

A new promo is now live in Ultimate Team, which includes special cards of the best performers in the European club competition group stages. Most of them are available in packs, but you must depend largely on your luck. That isn't the case with the Luis Alberto TOTGS objective card.

All Luis Alberto TOTGS objective card tasks in EA FC 24

The latest objective set includes four different tasks. There's no specific order to complete them. However, few of the tasks will be finished earlier due to their stipulations.

The Magician: Score and Assist in 4 separate Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using a player from Serie A.

Spanish Finesse: Score 5 goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty with a Finesse shot using a Spanish player.

Midfield Presence: Concede 1 or fewer goals per match in 3 separate Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty.

Win 8: Win 8 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having Min. 3 Serie A players in your starting 11.

You can complete the Luis Alberto TOTGS objective card tasks in three different EA FC 24 game modes — Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and Weekend Champions. That said, Squad Battles is the best destination if you want to focus solely on completing the tasks.

You can control the difficulty level of the matches and also play against AI, making it ideal to concentrate on the tasks and their conditions. After completing the challenge, you'll unlock an 89-rated CM item. Interestingly, it features the Finesse+ playstyle, which is quite influential in the game.

As a free item in EA FC 24, it's an excellent card for your roster, irrespective of whether you're an experienced player or just a beginner.