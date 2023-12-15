EA FC 24 Harry Kane TOTGS SBC - How to complete, cheapest solution, and more

The Harry Kane TOTGS SBC is now live in EA FC 24 and features an exciting striker item that you can add to your Ultimate Team squad. This latest challenge appeared on the opening night of the Team of the Group Stage promo. Plenty of exciting items have been added to packs since it arrived. However, you'll have to depend on your luck to find them.

The good thing about this challenge is that you don't have to rely on factors out of your control to get Harry Kane's TOTGS card. All you have to do is complete the new SBC. Figuring out how much you need to spend to beat this inclusion will help you decide if it's worth attempting. The best way to predict your expenses is by analyzing the tasks in EA FC 24's Harry Kane TOTGS SBC.

All EA FC 24 Harry Kane TOTGS SBC tasks

Despite the special-card reward on offer, this Harry Kane TOTGS SBC is relatively easy to complete. It has only two tasks, and their conditions are pretty easy to manage as well. Here are the requirements of this SBC:

Task 1 - England

# of players from England: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Bundesliga

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 1

This challenge will cost about 170,000 coins to beat if you get all the needed fodder items directly from the FUT market. Fortunately, you can reduce that amount by utilizing the items you already have in your Ultimate Team collection.

You can also earn more fodder by grinding different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Moreover, this will allow you to get some exciting cards and further lower this SBC's cost, helping save your coins.

Is the EA FC 24 Harry Kane TOTGS SBC worth it?

Detailed stats of the card (Image via EA Sports)

After completing the challenge, you'll earn a 93-rated ST item of Harry Kane. In terms of overall, this card is certainly ahead of all currently available cards. However, its lack of pace is a major point to note. With just 80 Pace, using this item will not be very easy, especially for beginners.

However, it does have some interesting playstyles, along with 96 Shooting, 5-star Weak Foot, and 5-star Skill Moves. If you can manage to work around its sluggish pace, Kane's TOTGS item can indeed be considered a bargain.