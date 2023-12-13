EA FC 24 TOTGS promo release date and time across all regions confirmed

EA Sports has officially confirmed that the TOTGS promo is set to be the next special set of cards for EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. A new loading screen in the Ultimate Team mode has practically confirmed that a fresh set of cards will be arriving very soon to replace the ongoing Ultimate Dynasties items.

So far, EA Sports hasn't officially revealed which footballers will be part of the upcoming TOTGS promo. Short for Team of the Group Stages, the promo typically features the best performers in the group stage matches of the European club competitions. Having an idea about the release date and time will be extremely beneficial for the EA FC 24 community.

EA FC 24 TOTGS promo release date

It remains known that the ongoing Ultimate Dynasties promo will be a one-week event. Ending on Friday, December 15, the new TOTGS promo cards will be available in packs starting on the same date. This is a routine that EA Sports follows with all new promos. As things stand, the upcoming promo is also expected to last a week.

Once the promo goes live, a bulk of the special cards will be added to different Ultimate Team packs. However, a few items will be introduced as rewards for different SBCs and objectives and will be obtainable for a large section of the community.

EA FC 23 TOTGS promo release time

The new cards will be added to Ultimate Team at 6 pm UK time. Again, this is a regular trend followed by EA Sports whenever a new set of cards is added to Ultimate Team.

Players in the United States can access the new cards starting at 10 am PT/1 pm ET. Those living in India will need to wait until 11:30 pm IST to gain access to the new cards. Players in regions other than the ones mentioned here can calculate their respective local timings based on the time zone differences.

Some of the recent leaks have hinted that the upcoming promo in EA FC 24 will feature some prominent names like Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, and Jude Bellingham, among others. It remains to be seen which superstars make it to the official release on December 15, 2023.