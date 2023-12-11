All EA FC 24 TOTGS promo players leaked: Features Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, and more

Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann could be two of several superstars set to become a part of the EA FC 24 TOTGS promo. The entire team of cards has been leaked by leaker BobtheEAFCleaks, who shared the information on their X account. Based on the leaked information, the community should get an idea of what to expect if it is accurate.

So far, EA Sports has not officially announced which promo will replace the currently available Ultimate Dynasties cards. The EA FC 24 TOTGS promo won't be the first time this set of cards appears in Ultimate Team. It's one of the more popular promos that has been a staple of the Ultimate Team mode.

Hence, specific predictions can be made regarding the upcoming items of Mbappe, Griezmann, and all other footballers expected to feature on it.

Complete list of EA FC 24 TOTGS promo players led by Mbappe and Griezmann

The EA FC 24 TOTGS promo players could include various items of footballers who have been excellent performers in European club competitions. Once again, all three tiers - Champions League, Europa, and Conference League, have been considered.

Kylian Mbappe

Antoine Griezmann

Jamal Musiala

Joao Cancelo

Jude Bellingham

Nicolo Barella

Bukayo Saka

Rodrygo

Julian Alvarez

Nick Pope

Rafael Leao

Mats Hummels

Phil Foden

Mehedi Taremi

David Raum

Achraf Hakimi

Jordy Schouten

Jonathan Clauss

Victor Boniface

Ryan Gravenberch

Luca Ranieri

It's almost certain that both the EA FC 24 TOTGS promo items of Mbappe and Griezmann will be available in packs. However, it could take a lot of work to obtain them from packs, and their possible prices are expected to be relatively high.

However, some names mentioned here could be available via objectives and SBCs. The latter will require players to submit squads based on certain stipulations to obtain the cards. This is an excellent way for players to get promo items without relying on luck.

It remains to be seen how many of these leaked names ultimately make it to the official release and when EA Sports confirms the upcoming promo of Ultimate Team.