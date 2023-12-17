The latest EVO of the Team of the Group Stages promo, titled the Budding Starlet Evolution, is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This evolution will allow gamers to upgrade low-rated players to a whole new level, providing them with various stat boosts and additional playstyles to increase their viability on the virtual pitch.

Evolutions have been an incredible addition to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. By introducing a host of unique players that they upgrade via challenges, this EVO allows fans to experiment with their starting lineups. The latest Budding Starlet Evolution is a perfect example of this concept, as it takes a low-rated athlete and transforms them into a usable card in the current meta of the game.

The Budding Starlet Evolution can be completed twice in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Similar to the recently released Pitch Commander EVO path, this Evolution can also be completed twice, giving fans even more freedom when it comes to choosing their preferred player. However, unlike the former, this Evolution is completely free of cost and can be unlocked for no additional costs in EA FC 24.

This is the third Evolution released during the ongoing Team of the Group Stages promo, which focuses on the UEFA club tournaments. It will be available in the game for the next 27 days but has to be unlocked within the next 20 days.

Which players are eligible for the Budding Starlet Evolution in EA FC 24?

These are the requirements that a player must meet to be eligible:

Overall: Maximum 77

Pace: Maximum 91

Shooting: Maximum 80

Dribbling: Maximum 83

Physical: Maximum 69

Must not be: CF

Number of PlayStyles: Maximum 8

Based on these guidelines, players like Jeremy Doku from Manchester City will be amongst the most popular choices, thanks to his overpowered base item in EA FC 24.

How to complete the Budding Starlet Evolution in EA FC 24?

This EVO consists of three levels with the following challenges and upgrades on offer:

Level 1

Upgrades:

Pace+2

Shooting +5

Passing +7

Dribbling +5

Physicality +6

Overall +4

Challenges:

Play four squad battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum semi pro difficulty with your active EVO player.

Win three squad battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum semi pro difficulty with your active EVO player.

Score five goals in squad battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum semi pro difficulty with your active EVO player.

Level 2

Upgrades:

Shooting +4

Dribbling +3

Defending +4

Physical +3

Overall +3

PlayStyle: Acrobatic

Upgrades:

Win three squad battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum semi pro difficulty with your active EVO player.

Score four goals in squad battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum semi pro difficulty with your active EVO player.

Play on Rivals or Champions match using your active EVO player.

Level 3

Upgrades:

Pace +1

Shooting +1

Passing +4

Defending +1

Overall +1

PlayStyle: Quick Step

Challenges:

Play two rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO players.

Assist three goals in squad battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum semi pro difficulty with your active EVO player.

Win three squad battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum semi pro difficulty with your active EVO player.

Being free of cost, the Budding Starlet Evolution is definitely worth checking out in EA FC 24.