EA FC 24 Pitch Commander Evolution guide: Best players to use, all requirements, and more

The EA FC 24 Pitch Commander Evolution is a brand new addition to Ultimate Team, providing players with yet another chance to upgrade some of the midfielders in their squads. This challenge arrives on the second night of the ongoing TOTGS promo, but it doesn't share a common theme. Moreover, this is a paid option where you must spend either 150,000 coins or 750 FC Points.
Hence, it's important to adeptly utilize your resources when choosing a card for the EA FC 24 Pitch Commander Evolution. Not only do you have to spend your resources to avail this evolution, but any card you choose will be automatically locked. Like all evolutions, certain cards will have better returns from the potential upgrades.
EA FC 24 Pitch Commander Evolution requirements
There are certain requirements that must be fulfilled when selecting the card for potential upgrades. Only CDM cards will be useable in this evolution, and the upgrades are specifically suited for the same role.
- Overall: Max 85
- Pace: Max 84
- Dribbling: Max 85
- Playstyles+: Max 0
- Position: CDM
- Passing: Max 81
- Physicality: Max 82
EA FC 24 Pitch Commander Evolution upgrades
This evolution once again switches back to three levels of upgrades, each having its own unique boosts and conditions.
Level 1
- Overall: +1
- Passing: +1
- Physicality: +1
- Dribbling: +2
- Defending: +2
Level 2
- WF: +1 star
- Overall: +1
- Pace: +1
- Passing: +1
- Physicality: +1
- Defending: +2
Level 3
- Playstyle+: Intercept
- Overall: +1
- Pace: +2
- Passing: +2
- Physicality: +2
- Dribbling: +1
Conditions
Level 1
- Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game
Level 2
- Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game
- Achieve 1 Clean Sheet in a Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game
Level 3
- Play 2 Rivals or Champions match using your active EVO player in game
- Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game
Best EA FC 24 Pitch Commander Evolution players
While the eligible number of players is huge, certain items will definitely have better results due to the upgrades. This is due to how the potential upgrades fit these cards and their existing stats.
- Jerdy Schouten TOTGS
- Kiera Walsh
- Bruno Guimaraes
- Aurelien Tchouameni
- Pierre Emile Hojberg
- Fabinho
- Enzo Fernandez
These are the best items you can include in this evolution.