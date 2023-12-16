Esports & Gaming
  EA FC 24 Pitch Commander Evolution guide: Best players to use, all requirements, and more

EA FC 24 Pitch Commander Evolution guide: Best players to use, all requirements, and more

By Arka Sarkar
Modified Dec 16, 2023 19:04 GMT
A new paid evolution is available in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports0
The EA FC 24 Pitch Commander Evolution is a brand new addition to Ultimate Team, providing players with yet another chance to upgrade some of the midfielders in their squads. This challenge arrives on the second night of the ongoing TOTGS promo, but it doesn't share a common theme. Moreover, this is a paid option where you must spend either 150,000 coins or 750 FC Points.

Hence, it's important to adeptly utilize your resources when choosing a card for the EA FC 24 Pitch Commander Evolution. Not only do you have to spend your resources to avail this evolution, but any card you choose will be automatically locked. Like all evolutions, certain cards will have better returns from the potential upgrades.

EA FC 24 Pitch Commander Evolution requirements

There are certain requirements that must be fulfilled when selecting the card for potential upgrades. Only CDM cards will be useable in this evolution, and the upgrades are specifically suited for the same role.

The new evolution is really an interesting addition (Image via FUT Scorecard)
  • Overall: Max 85
  • Pace: Max 84
  • Dribbling: Max 85
  • Playstyles+: Max 0
  • Position: CDM
  • Passing: Max 81
  • Physicality: Max 82

EA FC 24 Pitch Commander Evolution upgrades

This evolution once again switches back to three levels of upgrades, each having its own unique boosts and conditions.

Level 1

  • Overall: +1
  • Passing: +1
  • Physicality: +1
  • Dribbling: +2
  • Defending: +2

Level 2

  • WF: +1 star
  • Overall: +1
  • Pace: +1
  • Passing: +1
  • Physicality: +1
  • Defending: +2

Level 3

  • Playstyle+: Intercept
  • Overall: +1
  • Pace: +2
  • Passing: +2
  • Physicality: +2
  • Dribbling: +1

Conditions

Level 1

  • Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game

Level 2

  • Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game
  • Achieve 1 Clean Sheet in a Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game

Level 3

  • Play 2 Rivals or Champions match using your active EVO player in game
  • Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game

Best EA FC 24 Pitch Commander Evolution players

While the eligible number of players is huge, certain items will definitely have better results due to the upgrades. This is due to how the potential upgrades fit these cards and their existing stats.

  • Jerdy Schouten TOTGS
  • Kiera Walsh
  • Bruno Guimaraes
  • Aurelien Tchouameni
  • Pierre Emile Hojberg
  • Fabinho
  • Enzo Fernandez

These are the best items you can include in this evolution.

