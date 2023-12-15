EA FC 24 Dribbling Sensation Evolution guide: Best players to use, All requirements, and more

The Dribbling Sensation Evolution is a really interesting choice to utilize in EA FC 24. It has been added as part of the latest TOTGS promo, but it doesn't have anything to do directly with the new set of cards. However, you'll be able to improve your items and make them much better than their base variants in Ultimate Team once all the upgrades are complete.

The Dribbling Sensation Evolution is a free option, ensuring that all players will be able to utilize it. However, this makes things even more tricky as you'll have to ensure that you don't end up wasting it. While the evolution can be used on a large pool of players, some of them will offer far better returns compared to the rest.

All EA FC 24 Dribbling Sensation Evolution requirements

Like every evolution released earlier in Ultimate Team, this one also has its fair share of requirements. These are put in place to ensure that all upgrades are reasonably powered, and no particular one becomes overpowered.

Expand Tweet

Here are the requirements for this evolution:

Overall: Max 84

Shooting: Min 71

Physicality: Max 84

Pace: 84

Dribbling: Max 83

Playstyles: Max 9

Thanks to the lenient requirements, the possible options in your hand are expansive. Moreover, this particular evolution can be used for different positions as well.

All EA FC 24 Dribbling Sensation Evolution upgrades

There are two levels of upgrades, each with their respective conditions. They are:

Level 1

Overall: +1

Passing: +1

Physicality: +2

Shooting: +1

Driibbling: +1

Defending: +2

Level 2

Playstyle: Press Proven

Overall: +1

Pace: +2

Passing: +1

Shooting: +1

Dribbling: +3

Level 1 upgrade conditions

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match by at least 2 goals min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 upgrade conditions

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

This is one of the easiest challenges in terms of the required tasks that you have to complete. Naturally, completing both sets is not going to take much time, and getting the full upgrades can be done as quickly as 2 matches.

Best EA FC 24 Dribbling Sensation players

The available pool for this evolution includes over 300,000 choices, so you must be extremely careful with which cards you use. The potential upgrades are not dramatic by any stretch of the imagination, but there are certain items for whom the improvements can be quite impactful. They are:

Adrien Rabiot

Nina Luhrben Squad Foundations

Yangel Herrera Trailblazers

Reece James

Rodrigo De Paul

Mikel Merino

Enzo Fernandez

Mathilde Bourdieu

These items will certainly help you get the best possible returns if you choose to use the latest EA FC 24 Dribbling Sensation Evolution on them.