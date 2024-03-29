EA FC 24 Hero Chronicles Evolution guide: Requirements, upgrades, best players to use, and more

EA Sports has released the new Golazo promo, and along with the new team comes a new EVO- EA FC 24 Hero Chronicles Evolution. Players looking to get an edge in competitive play would be remiss not to take advantage of it, as completing a few challenges can help evolve the recently added players to the game for no added cost.

As such, the free EVO can be applied to the new Heroes added in the Golazo promo released on March 29, 2024. This article is a comprehensive guide to EA FC 24 Hero Chronicles Evolutions, complete with a list of all the objectives and best players to use for the EVO.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Hero Chronicles Evolution and best players to use

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, the evolution is free, therefore players need not worry about extra costs other than acquiring a Hero card from the Golazo promo. Here are the requirements for the EVO:

Overall Rating : 90

: 90 Pace Rating: 90

90 Rarity: Golazo Hero

As such, the options are currently quite limited. Here is a list of the best players to use for the EA FC 24 Hero Chronicles Evolution:

Enzo Francescoli

Dimitri Berbatov

Peter Crouch

Jurgen Kohler

At launch, only five Golazo Hero cards in the game are eligible for the EVO, out of which the highest overall rating belongs to Jurgen Kohler's non-evolved card (90). While that is an excellent defensive option, players should rather focus on strikers such as Enzo Francescoli and Dimitri Berbatov as they have the highest pace, dribbling, and shooting stats.

English legend Peter Crouch's Golazo Hero card is also a solid option for a striker, not only for the chemistry implications but also due to the 5-star weak foot.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Hero Chronicles Evolution

Much like previous free EVOs, players will not see a massive upgrade by completing the EA FC 24 Hero Chronicles Evolution. Here is a breakdown of all the upgrades per level for the player's benefit.

Level 1

Overall Rating +1

Passing Rating +1

Physical Rating +1

Level 2

Pace Rating +1

Passing Rating +1

Physical Rating +2

Level 3

Pace Rating +2

Passing Rating +2

Physical Rating +1

Players must complete the following challenges per level to get the full benefit of the evolution.

Level 1

Challenge 1: Play THREE Squad Battles or Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player in each game (Minimum difficulty Semi-Pro)

Level 2

Challenge 1: Win THREE Squad Battles or Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player in each game (Minimum difficulty Semi-Pro)

Win THREE Squad Battles or Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player in each game (Minimum difficulty Semi-Pro) Challenge 2: Win ONE Squad Battle or Rivals or Champions match by at least TWO goals using the active EVO player in each game (Minimum difficulty Semi-Pro)

Level 3

Challenge 1: Win TWO Squad Battles or Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player in each game (Minimum difficulty Semi-Pro)

Win TWO Squad Battles or Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player in each game (Minimum difficulty Semi-Pro) Challenge 2: Win TWO Squad Battle or Rivals or Champions match by at least TWO goals using the active EVO player in each game (Minimum difficulty Semi-Pro)

Overall, the EA FC 24 Hero Chronicles Evolution does not offer much in terms of upgrades. However, players can easily complete the challenges required for each level, without even stepping foot in multiplayer lobbies, making it a must-do EVO for those with an eligible Golazo Hero card.