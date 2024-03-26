EA FC 24 Golazo promo leaked, featuring Johan Cruyff and Saeed Al Owairan

With the Ultimate Birthday promo coming to an end in Ultimate Team, the EA FC 24 Golazo promo has now been leaked on social media, with players like Johan Cruyff and Saeed Al Owairan being included on the rumored roster. Both these players are extremely overpowered in the current meta of the game, and their special versions will undoubtedly be popular amongst gamers.

While not much is known about this leaked EA FC 24 Golazo promo, the two players rumored to arrive as special versions in this event have already got the attention of the fanbase on social media. While Saeed Al Owairan has not had any special versions this year, Johan Cruyff already has a Thunderstruck card. However, the latest event could eclipse past versions with some amazing boosts.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by X/FUT Scoreboard and X/ASY FUT Trader.

Johan Cruyff and Al Owairan have been leaked as part of the rumored EA FC 24 Golazo promo

The ongoing Ultimate Birthday promo has provided gamers with plenty of overpowered cards already, and with the power curve of the game progressing rapidly, fans have high hopes for the rumored EA FC 24 Golazo promo. With players like Johan Cruyff and Saeed Al Owairan possibly being included, this could prove to be true.

Expand Tweet

While the exact overall rating of these players are not known, FUT Scoreboard and ASY FUT Trader included predictions on social media that suggest that both these cards will showcase some impressive overall ratings and stats.

These are the predicted stats of the EA FC 24 Golazo Saeed Al Owairan card:

Overall: 91

Pace: 99

Shooting: 89

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 41

Physicality: 78

This leaked item has reminded gamers of the fan-favorite World Cup Hero version of the legendary Saudi Arabian superstar from FIFA 23. With pace being amongst the most important attributes in-game, this card will undoubtedly be highly sought-after and expensive in the transfer market.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, these are the predicted stats of the EA FC 24 Golazo Johan Cruyff Icon card:

Overall: 97

Pace: 94

Shooting: 95

Passing: 94

Dribbling: 97

Defending: 48

PhysicalitY: 79

This is a massive improvement of the Dutchman's 95-rated Thunderstruck Icon version, which is already regarded as one of the best attackers in the current meta of the game. His combination of five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, amazing stats, and useful PlayStyles makes him overpowered on the virtual pitch.