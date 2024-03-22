EA Sports releases EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Team 2; Pele and Salah headline the roster

EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Team 2 has arrived, with superstars like Mohamed Salah and the legendary Pele receiving special versions. These new cards also follow the theme of the previous week, with all included players receiving a five-star boost to either their skill moves or weak foot abilities, making them even more effective in-game.

Both Pele and Mohamed Salah already possess multiple special cards this season, with the former having a Winter Wildcards item. In contrast, the latter has TOTW cards, a POTM SBC, and a Team of the Year Honorable Mentions version. However, their inclusion in the EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday promo has now elevated them to an even greater level.

Pele and Salah spearhead an incredible lineup of players in EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Team 2

The first week of this promo introduced boosted versions of players like Gullit and Lionel Messi, but the EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Team 2 roster is arguably even more impressive. With Brazilian legend Pele now receiving a five-star combo card and Liverpool FC superstar Mohamed Salah receiving two separate versions, this release is replete with some massive names.

Which players are part of the EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Team 2 squad?

Similar to the first batch released earlier, this lineup contains active players and Icons. These are the current-gen athletes who have received impressive versions:

Mohamed Salah: 94 (Five-star Skill moves)

Frenkie De Jong: 93

Sadio Mane: 93 (Five-star skill moves)

Sadio Mane: 93 (Five-star weak foot)

Phil Foden: 92

Leon Goretzka: 92 (Five-star skill moves)

Leon Goretzka: 92 (Five-star weak foot)

Mykhailo Mudryk: 91 (Five-star skill moves)

Mykhailo Mudryk: 91 (Five-star weak foot)

Marco Reus: 91

Eder Militao: 90

Grace Geyoro: 90 (Five-star weak foot)

Grace Geyoro: 90 (Five-star skill moves)

Jonathan David: 90

Mapi Leon: 90

Mallory Swanson: 90

Arnaut Danjuma: 89

Jordi Alba: 89

Ainsley Maitland Niles: 88 (Five-star skill moves)

Ainsley Maitland Niles: 88 (Five-star weak foot)

Giacomo Raspadori: 88

Amaiur Sarriegi: 88

Tijjani Reijnders: 88

Tajon Buchanan: 88

Meanwhile, these are the legends who are part of the roster:

Pele: 97

Hristo Stoichkov: 94

Camille Abily: 94 (Five-star weak foot)

Camille Abily: 94 (Five-star skill moves)

Andrea Pirlo: 94

Raul: 93

Ian Wright: 92 (Five-star weak foot)

Ian Wright: 92 (Five-star skill moves)

Javier Zanetti: 92 (Five-star skill moves)

Javier Zanetti: 92 (Five-star weak foot)

Alessandro Nesta: 92

Robert Pires: 90 (Five-star weak foot)

Robert Pires: 90 (Five-star skill moves)

There are several standout inclusions in this list of EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Team 2 players, such as FC Barcelona superstar Frenkie De Jong and Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka. While Mohamed Salah and Pele are certainly the most impressive, players like Militao, Abily, and Sadio Mane have also received some massive boosts that make them elite-tier in the current meta of the game.