Best EA FC 24 custom tactics for Liverpool FC

After an underwhelming 2022/23 season, Liverpool FC are back to their usual best in the current campaign, and their prowess is also visible on the virtual pitch of EA FC 24. Despite losing some key players in the summer, the Reds have bolstered their ranks with new signings and possess an amazing roster in the latest title.

Liverpool FC are undoubtedly one of the most popular and prominent clubs in football. They have some of the most loyal and supportive fans in the world, many of whom will be eager to use their team in EA FC 24.

With the right custom tactics and instructions, gamers can easily make the most out of this squad, especially with the exceptional players they have.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What is the best formation for Liverpool FC in EA FC 24?

Liverpool FC have a plethora of excellent attacking options and an excellent midfield. This makes the 4-3-3(4), also known as the 4-3-3-attacking, the best option for their side in EA FC 24. This formation allows their most capable players to be positioned in their preferred roles, bringing the best out of their abilities on the virtual pitch.

Darwin Nunez will play as the central striker, with star forward Mohamed Salah on the right wing and Luis Diaz on the left wing. Diogo Jota will play as the central attacking midfielder, with his High/High work rates allowing him to contribute in both offense and defense. Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister will play as the two central midfielders.

The Liverpool FC backline will consist of Trent Alexander-Arnold as the right back and Andy Robertson as the left back. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate will play as the two centre-backs, with Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson being the goalkeeper.

What are the best instructions for this formation in EA FC 24?

The 4-3-3(4) is very similar to the overpowered 4-3-2-1 formation in EA FC 24, as it allows one of the three midfielders to act as the fourth attacker while also helping out in defensive scenarios.

The striker should be instructed to stay central and stay forward, with both wingers being told to come back while attacking and to get into the box for crosses. The CAM should be instructed to get into the box for crosses, while the two central midfielders must be told to stay back while attacking and to 'cover centre'.

Both fullbacks should also be set to 'stay back while attacking' settings. While Trent Alexander-Arnold's Long Ball Pass PlayStyle+ could be of great use in attacking situations, he is too slow to track back quickly and could leave Liverpool FC prone to counter-attacks in EA FC 24.