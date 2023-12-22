When it comes to the best EA FC 24 meta 4321 custom tactics (patch 6), there are different ways one can approach it. This flexible formation has always been a pro-meta option, but there are plenty of setups to explore. However, a recent one made by three popular FC 24 content creators certainly leads to interesting results.

The meta 4321 custom tactics (patch 6) in discussion has been created in a collaboration between Div10Moment, FCPirate, and AlexionFUT, who updated all the details on their X accounts. The USP of this particular setup is the focus on playing genuine and beautiful football, which has been improved with the latest EA FC 24 patch. Let's take a look at all the relevant details, and what's the most effective way to play with this.

EA FC 24 meta 4321 custom tactics setup

Expand Tweet

Here are the instructions that need to be played with the 4321 formation in this particular system:

Defensive Style: Balanced

Width: 40

Depth: 55

Build Up Play: Slow Build Up

Chance Creation: Direct Passing

Width: 40

Players in the box: 6

EA FC 24 meta 4321 custom tactics player instructions

Striker - Stay Central

Left CF - False 9, Come Back, Drift Wide

Right CF - False 9, Stay Forward

Left CM - Stay on Edge of Box, Cover Center

CM - Stay Back While Attacking, Cover Center

Right CM - Balanced/Default

Left CF - Come Back, False 9, Drift Wide

Right CF - Stay Forward, False 9

ST - Stay Central

EA FC 24 meta 4321 custom tactics recommended players

To get the best possible results out of the system, certain players will be better suited for the roles mentioned in the section above. Not only do they perform well in the current in-game meta, but their work rates allows them to gel well with the tactics.

Starting with the defense, both wing backs will perform better if they have high pace. Since both of them are on balanced, having balanced offensive and defensive stats are must. It's also better to use natural wing backs rather than wingers in these two positions.

The central defensive midfielder should desirably have M/H work rates. His main job is to sit in front of the defense, and cause a blockade in the middle. As for the two other central midfielders, having H/H work rates are always preferable.

In the forward position, the player coming back to defend should have H/H work rates. A great example is Antoine Griezmann, who still remains extremely effective in the current meta. There's far more flexibility in the two other positions, and different combinations can be used.

Ultimately, this EA FC 24 meta 4321 custom tactics is quite different from the more standard variations of this formation. If used well, it can certainly help EA FC 24 players to win more matches across different game modes.