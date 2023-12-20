EA FC 24 Founders Upgrade Evolution guide: Best players to use, all requirements, and more

The EA FC 24 Founders Upgrade Evolution has the potential to become one of the best evolutions released in recent times. After all, it isn't only exclusive to FC Founders, but it also allows upgrading an already evolved card. Players will be able to combine this with the first Founders Evolution, which was introduced along with the game's launch.

There are not many decisions to make with EA FC 24 Founders Upgrade Evolution if you have already completed the first Founders Evolution. That said, there are some cards that are better candidates to get upgrades. It's also important to understand the upgrade conditions, as completing them is necessary to get boosts.

All EA FC 24 Founders Upgrade Evolution requirements

This evolution has one of the easiest set of requirements due to its nature. The first Founders Evolution had a strict set of conditions to ensure no one card could become over balanced. There are just two requirements for this, including:

Player type: Completed FC Founder Evolution

Playstyles: Max 9

All EA FC 24 Founders Upgrade Evolution upgrades

The latest evolution has two different levels of upgrades. Each has its own dedicated stipulations that will have to be fulfilled to get the relevant upgrades.

Level 1

Overall: +1

Passing: +1

Physicality: +1

Shooting: +1

Dribbling: +1

Level 2

Playstyle: Power Shot

Overall: +1

Pace: +1

Passing: +2

Physicality: +1

Dribbling: +1

Level 1 Upgrade conditions

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 upgrade conditions

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Best EA FC 24 Founders Upgrade Evolution players

With this evolution, there isn't much freedom for players, as the choices are locked to the cards that they have already upgraded. However, here are some of the best candidates for getting the second set of upgrades:

Randall Kolo Muani

Darwin Nunez

Lois Openda

Donyell Malen

EA Sports providing a free opportunity for players to upgrade their first-ever evolution items has come as a welcome move for gamers.