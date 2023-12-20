EA Sports announces Winter Wildcards in FC Mobile led by Rijkaard and Blanc

Multiple promos appear in FC Mobile at periodic intervals. While the ongoing Rivals, Captains, and UCL promos lure millions of players to the title daily, EA Sports took to the game's social media handle a few hours ago to announce the addition of a new promo, Winter Wildcards. The new promo is expected to appear in the title later tonight, following the weekly reset.

While multiple Icons (including Rijkaard and Blanc) have been named, Capdevila and two other Heroes cards have also been included. The announcement has naturally created a great deal of excitement among mobile gamers across the globe.

Rijkaard and Blanc's Icon cards will be rare items once the Winter WIldcards promo goes live in FC Mobile

While many Icons have multiple cards in FC Mobile, Rijkaard and Blanc have only their base Icon cards. To make them more available in the Market, EA Sports has added their Icon cards in the upcoming Winter Wildcards.

Here's a look at the best Winter Wildcards set to be introduced in FC Mobile:

95 - CDM - Frank Rijkaard - Netherlands and Ajax (Icon)

95 - CB - Laurent Blanc - France and Marseille (Icon)

94 - CF - Kenny Dalglish - Scotland and Liverpool (Icon)

92 - LB - Joan Capdevila - Spain and Villareal (Hero) (Icon)

92 - CB - Nemanja Vidić - Serbia and Manchester United (Icon)

92 - CM - Paul Scholes - England and Manchester United (Icon)

92 - CM - Andrea Pirlo - Italy and Juventus (Icon)

92 - ST - Miroslav Klose - Germany and Bayern Munich (Icon)

92 - ST - Gary Lineker - England and Tottenham Hotspur (Icon)

92 - RM - Steve McManaman - England and Liverpool (Hero)

92 - RM - Lars Ricken - Germany and Borussia Dortmund (Hero)

Lucky gamers who successfully obtain the Winter Wildcards can either add them to their main lineup or trade them in the in-game Market to accumulate a lot of FC Coins. They can also add the Wildcards directly to their starting lineup to increase their chances of winning Division Rivals matches (Head to Head and VS Attack).

Apart from the aforementioned cards, several other cards will appear in FC Mobile once the Winter Wildcards promo goes live. Players can get them from the Store, Quests, and Chapters.