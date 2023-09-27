EA FC Mobile Market guide: Details, how to unlock, and more

EA FC Mobile entered the gaming market on September 26, 2023, creating a huge deal of excitement among FIFA enthusiasts across the globe. Although rebranded, the title has several features from its previous version, FIFA Mobile. Among them is the Market, where players can trade their cards to create their dream lineup in the game.

This article offers a brief look at the EA FC Mobile Market and how you can derive a great football gaming experience with its help.

Everything EA FC Mobile players need to know about the Market

As its name suggests, the Market (present at the bottom of the in-game home screen) is where you can trade your cards in exchange for EA FC Coins.

Once unlocked, the Market offers different options. Here's a look at them:

Recommended - Cards recommended to a particular gamer.

- Cards recommended to a particular gamer. My Players - Available cards on your lineup/substitute bench.

- Available cards on your lineup/substitute bench. My Watchlist - Cards that you have previously seen and starred for a purchase option later on.

- Cards that you have previously seen and starred for a purchase option later on. My Orders - Cards that you are purchasing/selling at the current time.

- Cards that you are purchasing/selling at the current time. Search - Helps in searching a particular player card through various filters like - Player Name, OVR Rating, Program, Position, Rank, Team, League, Nation/Region, Skill Move Level, and Quality.

However, since EA FC Mobile supports the One Region feature, you will be able to purchase or trade the same player cards at the same time.

How to unlock Market in EA FC Mobile

The Market stays locked when you download and log in to EA FC Mobile. You can unlock it by successfully ranking up in the game and reaching Level 10. However, leveling up in the title can be tricky.

You can follow these steps to easily level up and unlock the Market in the game:

Step 1: Play the entire Tutorial and complete Tutorial Walkthroughs to reach Level 3.

Step 2: Complete the Kick-Off Chapter available in the Welcome to EA FC Mobile event. The Kick-Off Chapter contains four easy matches against different opponents and will help you reach Level 6.

Step 3: Complete the quests available in the Quests section (present in the bottom left corner of the title's home screen) and use the Star Pass points obtained from it to rank up in the Star Pass and the ID to reach Level 10.

The quests are segregated into different categories. Here's a look at them:

Tutorial Quest Part 1

Welcome Daily Quests

Welcome Weekly Quests

Join a League (can be completed after reaching Level 13)

Daily Quests

PvP Challenge Quests

Link Account

Going Strong

Road of Glory

You should note that you can directly reach Level 10, skipping Level 9, after successfully completing Level 8. This should help you unlock the Market faster.