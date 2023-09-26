How to download EA FC Mobile on Android and iOS devices

Similar to the PC version, EA Sports has released a rebranded version, EA FC Mobile, for mobile football gamers worldwide, bringing an end to its successful FIFA Mobile series. The new season was teased for a while as gamers eagerly awaited its release. Now that it is live, they can play it and obtain cards of global football stars as well as icons of yesteryears.

The game's release has created a massive buzz within the mobile gaming community as players have begun downloading the rebranded version on their mobile devices.

EA FC Mobile can be downloaded through Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Earlier today, EA Sports announced that the mobile version of EA FC would be available from 7 am UTC (12:30 pm IST). Staying true to its word, the maintenance ended on time, and the game is now live. It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and App Store.

The size of the app is as follows:

AOS (Google Play): 324 MB

iOS (App Store): 524.1 MB

Since the new version has only one region, the title is available to gamers across the globe.

Players signing in to the game will be entitled to receive rewards. In addition, those who played the Founders Event in FIFA Mobile will get Founders Rewards as well as the free 88 OVR ST Moukoko.

Gamers can also complete quests and other missions available in the title to earn player cards, boosts, and other items.

Steps EA FC Mobile players should follow to download the game on their Android and iOS devices

Follow the simple step-by-step process mentioned below to install EA FC Mobile on your mobile phone/tablet:

Step 1: Depending on your device's OS, visit the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Use the search box (on the top of the store screen) and look for EA FC Mobile. Otherwise, visit the Games section and select the relevant search result

Step 3: Tap on the "Install" or "Update" button (depending on whether you played FIFA Mobile on your device or not) to initiate the download on your Android or iOS device.

Step 4: Provide storage access after the download is complete.

Step 5: Once the installation process is over, sign in to the game and play the Tutorial to understand more about it.

If you're using a PC (emulator), follow the aforementioned process to install the football game on your computer. However, you must make sure to install a reliable Android emulator on your PC.