Will EA FC mobile have only one region? Exploring all news and details

EA Sports is all set to release FIFA Mobile's rebranded version, EA FC Mobile, on September 26. As fans and FIFA enthusiasts across the world await the launch of the title, the developers have detailed the changes to popular in-game leagues. Based on the announcement, players from different regions will be clubbed under a singular league—One Region. The introduction of this singular league system has already created a great deal of excitement among mobile football gamers.

Everything that EA FC Mobile players need to learn about the new One Region league system

As mentioned earlier, EA FC Mobile will allow gamers to play matches and join a League with players across the world. They can play with their friends, irrespective of their location. This will enable users to play with friends that they once used to play with but couldn't continue playing with due to the League restrictions in FIFA Mobile 2022 season.

Regions has been removed in the new season, and all players will compete in a single Global region. Furthermore, there will be one Global leaderboard for Division Rivals modes - Head to Head, VS Attack, and Manager Mode. This will obliterate the previous system of having regional leaderboards.

EA FC Mobile League: How to join, create, and invite members

Leagues are unlocked upon reaching account level 13. Once in a league, gamers can invite their friends from all over the world, giving an immersive gameplay experience.

Joining a league

Snippet showing EA FC Mobile League system (Image via EA Sports)

Step 1: Tap on the “Leagues” tab (appearing on the home screen of the title).

Step 2: Search for a league you want to join.

Step 3: Find the league of your choice and tap on the "Join" button to be successfully added to a league.

Creating a league and inviting members

Snippet showing invitation process in EA FC Mobile League (Image via EA Sports)

Step 1: Tap on the “Leagues” tab.

Step 2: In the Leagues menu, click on the “Create League” tab (present on the top right corner).

Step 3: Tap on the League Settings (cogwheel), and then click on “Invite Members” to invite your friends to your league.

Moreover, the Matchmaking system remains the same. The only difference in the rebranded version will be that players only matchmake with other players across the globe within reasonable ping limits. For example, players in the USA and Brazil will be able to join and play with each other easily. However, it may not be feasible for players in the USA and Singapore to play with each other due to high ping.

Those puzzled about the League vs. League system must learn that the format for LvL remains the same as it was in FIFA Mobile. However, in EA FC Mobile gamers will have the added benefit of battling against leagues (of similar strength) across the world.