EA Sports announces Icons in Welcome to EA FC Mobile Event led by Garrincha and Socrates

The legends of football, Garrincha and Socrates, are all set to be part of the Welcome to EA FC Mobile event in the rebranded version of FIFA Mobile. Earlier today, the developers of the title, EA Sports, announced via Twitter and Instagram that the legends will have their icon cards in the new season, sparking a great deal of enthusiasm among mobile football gamers worldwide.

Fans now await the release of EA FC Mobile, which will help them get their hands on the Icons available in the welcome event.

Garrincha and Socrates are the highest rated Icons in the Welcome to EA FC Mobile event

Based on the announcement post, EA Sports has added a total of 14 Icons to the Welcome to EA FC Mobile event, including Brazilian superstars of the yester years, Garrincha and Socrates.

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at the different icons added in the new EA FC Mobile event.

Garrincha - 94, RW

Socrates - 93, CAM

Marco Van Basten - 93, ST

Lothar Matthaus - 93, CDM

Luis Figo - 92, RW

Samuel Eto'o - 92, ST

Ricardo Carvalho - 92, CB

Riquelme - 91, CAM

Fernando Hierro - 91, CB

Robert Pires - 90, LM

Wayne Rooney - 90, CF

Vincent Kompany - 90, CB

Ashley Cole - 90, LB

Dimitar Berbatov - 89, ST

FIFA Mobile players who participated in the Founders event are still confused as to when the Pioneer players and Pioneer captains will be added to the rebranded version.

Welcome to EA FC Mobile event will also feature present-day football stars

In addition to the legends, a total of 26 cards of current footballers are also announced to be a part of the Welcome to EA FC Mobile event. Here's a look at the players, along with their ratings:

Erling Haaland - 93, ST

Kylian Mbappe - 93, ST

Declan Rice - 92, CDM

Virgil Van Dijk - 91, CB

Neymar Jr. - 91, LW

Son Heung-min - 90, LW

Marquinhos - 89, ST

Memphis Depay - 89, ST

Enzo Fernandez - 88, CM

Aymeric Laporte - 88, CB

Ousmane Dembele - 88, ST

Randal Kolo Muani - 88, ST

Joao Cancelo - 88, ST

Franck Kessie - 87, CDM

Joao Felix - 87, ST

Theo Hernandez - 87, ST

Nicolo Zaniolo - 86, RM

Sofyan Amrabat - 86, CDM

Sergi Darder - 86, ST

Andre Silva - 86, ST

Brahim Diaz - 86, ST

Robert Sanchez - 85, GK

Ansu Fati - 84, LW

Ryan Gravenberch - 84, CM

Mohammed Kudus - 84, RW

Dodi Lukebakio - 84 - ST

Georginio Wijnaldum - 83 - CM

Daley Blind - 82 - ST

With so many attractive cards up for grabs, EA Sports will be hoping that many gamers will be playing the title once it releases later today. It will be available at the same time all over the world due to the one region feature.