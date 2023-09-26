EA FC Mobile Star Pass 1: Rewards, how to get for free, and more

Following a long wait for gamers, EA Sports finally released EA FC Mobile earlier today. This marked the end of the successful run of FIFA Mobile spanning numerous years. The launch has brought along several new features and exclusive rewards for players. Among them, the availability of the Star Pass as a free item has helped the title's craze reach new heights.

The first EA FC Mobile Star Pass offers Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. card as main reward

The Star Pass was one of the best items in FIFA Mobile, offering great rewards to players worldwide. To provide EA FC Mobile players with a memorable gameplay experience, EA Sports is offering the Premium Star Pass for free.

That said, it is important to note that only those who registered as Founders in the Founders event in FIFA Mobile will receive the Founders Benefit Pack, which, in turn, will enable them to get the Premium Star Pass Pass for free. They will get this opportunity to obtain the 88-rated Vinicius Jr. card for free.

Acquiring this card can increase their performance in Head to Head matches in the Division Rivals mode. They will also receive other Premium rewards for free this season.

Here's a look at the ranked rewards that EA FC Mobile gamers can obtain upon purchasing the Star Pass 1:

Rank 1: 100k EA FC Coins

100k EA FC Coins Rank 2, 8, 11, 14, 17, 23, 26, 33, 39, 42, 44, 47, 53, and 56: 2x Random 65-69 OVR base cards

2x Random 65-69 OVR base cards Rank 3, 7, 18, 28, 32, 38, 52, and 59: 200 Gems

200 Gems Rank 5, 20, and 50: Random 80-89 OVR base card

Random 80-89 OVR base card Rank 6, 12, 19, 24, 31, 43, 48, and 54: 10k- 100k FC Coins

10k- 100k FC Coins Rank 9, 21, 27, 34, 41, 46, 51, and 58 : 20k FC Coins

: 20k FC Coins Rank 10: EA Sports Red/White #2 Ball

EA Sports Red/White #2 Ball Rank 13, 22, 29, 37, 49: Pass Points x20

Pass Points x20 Rank 15: Welcome to EA FC Mobile Premium Display Picture

Welcome to EA FC Mobile Premium Display Picture Rank 16, 25, 36, 45, and 55: 300x EA FC Points

300x EA FC Points Rank 30: Random 85-94 OVR base card

Random 85-94 OVR base card Rank 35: White and Blue Boot

White and Blue Boot Rank 40: Animated EA FC Rally Towel emote

Animated EA FC Rally Towel emote Rank 60: 88-rated LW Vinicius Jr.

Those who are unable to purchase the Premium Star Pass, priced at INR 349 (or an equivalent amount of money) in EA FC Mobile, can also get rewards from the free section.

For example, they will receive 300 Gems instead of 250 EA FC Points and a random 83-92 rated OVR base card instead of 88-rated LW Vinicius Jr. The best rewards in the free section are the EA FC Pro Kit (available in rank 10) and the Sweat Ball emote (available in rank 35).

With so many rewards up for grabs, gamers across the globe will be trying to get their hands on the first Star Pass in the rebranded version of the title.