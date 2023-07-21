FIFA Mobile Star Pass: Price, rewards, and more (July 2023)

A new Star Pass has made its way into FIFA Mobile for July 2023. With the mobile variant of FIFA getting rebranded to EA Sports FC Mobile in September 2023, this Star Pass is among the last ones to feature in the football simulation title. It has already been added to the game a few hours ago and has created a great deal of buzz among fans.

New FIFA Mobile Star Pass offers Hall of Legends Xabi Alonso card as main reward

The July 2023 Star Pass in FIFA Mobile will be one of the main attractions in the game for the next four weeks. It will be available until August 17, 2023. Interested players can purchase it from the in-game store for INR 349 (or equivalent prices based on region).

Those purchasing the Star Pass will get their hands on a 114-rated Hall of Legends Xabi Alonso card that can massively boost their performance in Head to Head matches in the Division Rivals mode. The Star Pass also offers plenty of other exclusive rewards.

The new Star Pass in FIFA Mobile contains great rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the ranked rewards that FIFA Mobile gamers can obtain upon purchasing the July 2023 Star Pass:

Rank 1: Random 106 OVR Hall of Legends, Hero or Icons Player

Random 106 OVR Hall of Legends, Hero or Icons Player Rank 2 and 9: 500 Training Transfer Items

500 Training Transfer Items Rank 3, 12, 17: 200 Skill Boost

200 Skill Boost Rank 4, 8, 14, 19, 23, 30, 33, 39, 43, 47, 53, 57, 65, 70, and 75: Coins Pack x1

Coins Pack x1 Rank 5, 7, 10, 15, and 20: Random 106-111 OVR Hall of Legends TOTS, Hero or Icons Player

Random 106-111 OVR Hall of Legends TOTS, Hero or Icons Player Rank 6, 11, and 16: 250k Coins

250k Coins Rank 13, 27, 38, and 50: 250 FIFA Points

250 FIFA Points Rank 21, 26, 31, 36, 41, 51, 56, 61, 62, 63, 64, 66, 67, 68, 69, 71, 72, 73, and 74: 300k Coins

300k Coins Rank 22, 32, and 37: 250 Skill Boost

250 Skill Boost Rank 24, 34, and 45: Random 107-113 OVR Hall of Legends TOTS, Hero or Icons Player

Random 107-113 OVR Hall of Legends TOTS, Hero or Icons Player Rank 25: 1000 Gems

1000 Gems Rank 29 and 55: Pass Points x40

Pass Points x40 Rank 35: Stadium Token x1

Stadium Token x1 Rank 40: Sweating Ball Emote

Sweating Ball Emote Rank 42 and 52: 300 Skill Boost

300 Skill Boost Rank 49, 54, 59: Random 108-113 OVR Hall of Legends TOTS, Hero or Icons Player

Random 108-113 OVR Hall of Legends TOTS, Hero or Icons Player Rank 60: 114-rated Hall of Legends Xabi Alonso

Those unable to purchase the Star Pass in FIFA Mobile can also redeem exciting rewards from the free section of the pass. However, they are only entitled to redeem low-value rewards.

For example, free-to-play gamers will receive 300 gems instead of 250 FIFA Points and 110-rated TOTS Premier League Bukayo Saka instead of 114-rated Hall of Legends Xabi Alonso. The best rewards in the free section are the Viva con Agua Kit (available in rank 10) and the Sweat Ball emote (available in rank 40).

With so many rewards up for grabs, players across the globe should try to get their hands on the new Star Pass.