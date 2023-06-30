FIFA Mobile introduces Hall of Fame promo featuring Fabinho and Thiago Silva

FIFA Mobile has announced the rollout of its much-anticipated Hall of Fame promo cards, which contain tributes to several legendary footballers, including Fabinho and Thiago Silva. The Hall of Fame promotion offers an amazing experience for football and gaming enthusiasts with interesting challenges, exclusive rewards, and distinctive player cards in the event.
The promo in FIFA Mobile honors the exceptional achievements of players from all around the globe by allowing gamers to revisit memorable moments from the careers of iconic football players like Johan Cruyff, Micheal Essien, and others. These players have had an everlasting impact on the world of football, and the Hall of Fame promo aims to help gamers have a better understanding of their accomplishments in football.
Complete list of all FIFA Mobile Hall of Fame promo cards introduced by EA Sports
Thiago Silva, along with Gianluigi Buffon, has the highest overall rating of the Hall of Fame promo, at 114. They are both closely followed by other popular football legends.
The following is a list of all the cards available in this promo:
- Thiago Silva - CB - 114
- Emiliano Martínez - GK - 113
- Fabinho - CDM - 112
- Dan Burn - CB - 109
- Gianluigi Buffon - GK - 114
- Cesc Fàbregas - CM - 112
- Domenico Criscito - CB - 108
- Mauro Zárate - ST - 108
- Diego Godín - CB - 113
- Marcos Rojo - CB - 111
- Mateo Retegui - ST - 111
- Franco Armani - GK - 109
Complete classic Hall of Fame SBCs to obtain iconic football players in FIFA Mobile
This promo also includes Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) in FIFA Mobile dedicated to three additional legendary football legends: Johan Cruyff, Michael Essien, and Cafu. These SBCs let gamers obtain one-of-a-kind player cards depicting these legendary personalities.
Johan Cruyff, famed for his graceful style and imaginative gameplay, Michael Essien, a dominant and versatile midfielder, and Cafu, a world-class right-back with extraordinary speed and technique, are all considered giants in the sport. The addition of these SBCs expands the depth and complexity of this promo, allowing gamers to collect cards in FIFA Mobile that honor some of football's most historic people.
Along these ICONs' journeys, gamers will come across teammates and opponents of these iconic players in FIFA Mobile that helped shape them into the legends they are today.