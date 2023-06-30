FIFA Mobile introduces Hall of Fame promo featuring Fabinho and Thiago Silva

FIFA Mobile has announced the rollout of its much-anticipated Hall of Fame promo cards, which contain tributes to several legendary footballers, including Fabinho and Thiago Silva. The Hall of Fame promotion offers an amazing experience for football and gaming enthusiasts with interesting challenges, exclusive rewards, and distinctive player cards in the event.

The promo in FIFA Mobile honors the exceptional achievements of players from all around the globe by allowing gamers to revisit memorable moments from the careers of iconic football players like Johan Cruyff, Micheal Essien, and others. These players have had an everlasting impact on the world of football, and the Hall of Fame promo aims to help gamers have a better understanding of their accomplishments in football.

Complete list of all FIFA Mobile Hall of Fame promo cards introduced by EA Sports

FIFA Mobile @EAFIFAMOBILE



go.ea.com/HallofLegends Take a guided tour through the Hall of Legends 🏛️ Take a guided tour through the Hall of Legends 🏛️📖 go.ea.com/HallofLegends https://t.co/3xgdSwyFvd

Thiago Silva, along with Gianluigi Buffon, has the highest overall rating of the Hall of Fame promo, at 114. They are both closely followed by other popular football legends.

The following is a list of all the cards available in this promo:

Thiago Silva - CB - 114

Emiliano Martínez - GK - 113

Fabinho - CDM - 112

Dan Burn - CB - 109

Gianluigi Buffon - GK - 114

Cesc Fàbregas - CM - 112

Domenico Criscito - CB - 108

Mauro Zárate - ST - 108

Diego Godín - CB - 113

Marcos Rojo - CB - 111

Mateo Retegui - ST - 111

Franco Armani - GK - 109

Complete classic Hall of Fame SBCs to obtain iconic football players in FIFA Mobile

FIFA Mobile @EAFIFAMOBILE



Which path will you choose? Follow in their footsteps and welcome Legendary ICONs into your squad!Which path will you choose? Follow in their footsteps and welcome Legendary ICONs into your squad! 🔥Which path will you choose? https://t.co/d39vBCV3cW

This promo also includes Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) in FIFA Mobile dedicated to three additional legendary football legends: Johan Cruyff, Michael Essien, and Cafu. These SBCs let gamers obtain one-of-a-kind player cards depicting these legendary personalities.

Johan Cruyff, famed for his graceful style and imaginative gameplay, Michael Essien, a dominant and versatile midfielder, and Cafu, a world-class right-back with extraordinary speed and technique, are all considered giants in the sport. The addition of these SBCs expands the depth and complexity of this promo, allowing gamers to collect cards in FIFA Mobile that honor some of football's most historic people.

FIFA Mobile @EAFIFAMOBILE



Who's the most impactful ICON or Hero here? Along these 3 ICONs journeys, you'll encounter teammates and opponents who've helped mould them into the Legends they are today.Who's the most impactful ICON or Hero here? Along these 3 ICONs journeys, you'll encounter teammates and opponents who've helped mould them into the Legends they are today. 👏Who's the most impactful ICON or Hero here? https://t.co/LsPFnMsccK

Along these ICONs' journeys, gamers will come across teammates and opponents of these iconic players in FIFA Mobile that helped shape them into the legends they are today.

Poll : 0 votes